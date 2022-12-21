Growth Opportunities in Lidar Sensor, Radar Sensor, Gas Sensor, Inductive Position Sensor And Current Sensor: With Baumer, Energous, Infineon & More

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Lidar Sensor, Radar Sensor, Gas Sensor, Inductive Position Sensor And Current Sensor" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sensor Technology Opportunity Engine issue for August 2022 covers innovations in wireless power technology, in-cabin radar, inductive position sensor, LiDAR sensor, intelligent gas sensors, IR detection, RADAR sensor, flow sensor among others.

Sensor Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) captures global sensor-related innovations and developments on a monthly basis. Innovations are directed toward developing smart and intelligent sensors with functionalities beyond sensing. Research focus areas include: low power sensors (energy harvesting), industrial automation sensors (M2M, vision sensor), ubiquitous sensor (WSN, sensor fusion), smart sensors (wearables, quantified self), high sensitivity and smaller size (MEMS, nanosensors), and improved security (CBRNE, terahertz). The need for low power, smaller, lighter sensors with enhanced performance attributes and minimal false alarms is driving innovations in the sensors space.

The Sensors and Instrumentation cluster covers innovations pertaining to technologies such as wireless sensors and networks, energy harvesting, haptics and touch, MEMS and nanosensors, Terahertz, ubiquitous/smart sensors, CBRNE, quantified-self, sensor fusion, M2M communications, and drones.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovations in Growth Opportunities in Lidar Sensor, Radar Sensor, Gas Sensor, Inductive Position Sensor and Current Sensor

Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit

Energous's Value Proposition

Energous - Investor Dashboard

High Precision In-Cabin Radar Module

LG Innotek's Value Proposition

LG Innotek - Investor Dashboard

Compact Length Measurement System Ensures Accuracy

Wachendorff's Value Proposition

Wachendorff - Investor Dashboard

Miniature Inductive Position Sensor for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Microchip Technology's Value Proposition

Microchip Technology - Investor Dashboard

Two-dimensional (2D) 360-degree PoE LiDAR Sensor for Industrial Applications

Quanergy's Value Proposition

Quanergy - Investor Dashboard

Smart Gas Sensor for Environmental Monitoring Applications

Sense-Secure's Value Proposition

Sense-Secure - Investor Dashboard

Novel Infrared (IR) Detectors for Gas-Sensing Applications

Vigo Photonics's Value Proposition

Vigo Photonics - Investor Dashboard

Novel RADAR Sensor for Room Monitoring Applications

Infineon's Value Proposition

Infineon - Investor Dashboard

Three-Dimensional LiDAR Scanner for Surroundings Monitoring

FJDynamics's Value Proposition

FJDynamics - Investor Dashboard

Novel Flow Sensors to Reduce Dairy Energy Bills

Baumer's Value Proposition

Baumer - Investor Dashboard

Eddy Current Sensing for Machine Monitoring

Micro-Epsilon's Value Proposition

Micro-Epsilon - Investor Dashboard

Handheld Gas Sensor for Firefighters

Teledyne's Value Proposition

Teledyne - Investor Dashboard

Fast-response Gas Sensors

Sensorix GmbH - alue Proposition

Sensorix GmbH

LIDAR Sensors with Increased Efficiency

Carleton University - Value Proposition

Key Contacts

Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Legal Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Baumer

Energous

FJDynamics

Infineon

LG Innotek

Micro-Epsilon

Microchip Technology

Quanergy

Sense-Secure

Sensorix GmbH

Teledyne

Vigo Photonics

Wachendorff

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohkdd2

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900