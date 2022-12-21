3D CAD Software Global Market Report 2022: Rapid Technological Advancements Create Scope For Further Growth

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D CAD Software Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D CAD software market is expected to grow from $9.37 billion in 2021 to $10.1 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The 3D CAD software market is expected to grow to $13.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The different 3D CAD software deployment outlooks include cloud and on-premise. Cloud 3D CAD software is available on the internet for use through cloud computing providers' servers. The cloud-based environment facilitates easy access to saved schematics, schematic symbols, 2D drawings, 2D footprints, and 3D models all in one repository. The different enterprise sizes for 3D CAD software are small business, midsize enterprise and large enterprise for applications including automotive, architecture, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, media and entertainment, engineering, and other applications.

North America was the largest region in the 3D CAD software market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in 3D CAD software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The 3D CAD software market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides 3D CAD software market statistics, including 3D CAD software industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a 3D CAD software market share, detailed 3D CAD software market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the 3D CAD software industry. This 3D CAD software market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increasing demand from the growing automotive industry is expected to drive the 3D CAD software market in the forecast period. CAD technology is applied in various ways during automotive engineering works and designing. It helps in prototyping and offers increased accuracy to reform work processes and to further develop their item plans for business development. In 2021, electric car sales doubled to 6.6 million from 3 million in 2020. Also, the manufacturing of cars in India grew to 30.82 lakh units in 2021, compared to 24.33 lakh units in 2020. Hence, the increasing demand for 3D CAD in the automotive manufacturing industry is expected to drive the market.

Rapid technological advancements are shaping the 3D CAD software market. Technological advancements in 3D CAD software refers to an ability to improve the standard of working by altering the production process with the use of technology to make the process of production efficient, better and faster.

For instance, in March 2022, Autodesk, an American multinational software corporation unveiled AutoCAD 2023, which will help designers to experience better insights, collaboration and automation of various processes while creating 3D models and designs. The new software allows to automatically import feedback into drawings, reducing the risk of errors and saving time.

