District Cooling Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Ramboll, Engie, Fortum, Empower, Veolia Environnement & More

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "District Cooling Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global district cooling market is expected to grow from $12.55 billion in 2021 to $14.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The district cooling market is expected to reach $21.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%.

The district cooling market consists of sales of district cooling products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide chilled water for indoor cooling purposes for industrial, commercial, and residential buildings. A district cooling system (DCS) is a system that distributes cooling capacity in the form of chilled water or another medium from a central source to many buildings via a network of subterranean pipes.

The main types of district cooling are free cooling, absorption cooling, electric chillers, and others. Free district cooling is used to ensure that the cooling supply is secure. The system is frequently supplemented by a heat pump or an electric chiller. The various applications include commercial, residential, and industrial.

Middle East was the largest region in the district cooling market in 2021. The regions covered in the district cooling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the district cooling systems market. Major companies operating in the district cooling sector are focused on introducing technological innovations to reinforce their position.

For instance, in August 2021, Keppel Corporation, a Singapore-based district cooling systems manufacturing company, launched Keppel DHCS based on thermal energy storage technology. It helps in the reduction of the district energy plant space and improves energy efficiency and energy-carrying capacity. These new district cooling systems have a cooling capacity of 14,000 refrigeration tons.

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Production Technique: Free Cooling; Absorption Cooling; Electric Chillers; Other Production Techniques
2) By Application: Commercial; Residential; Industrial

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. District Cooling Market Characteristics

3. District Cooling Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On District Cooling

5. District Cooling Market Size And Growth

6. District Cooling Market Segmentation

7. District Cooling Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific District Cooling Market

9. China District Cooling Market

10. India District Cooling Market

11. Japan District Cooling Market

12. Australia District Cooling Market

13. Indonesia District Cooling Market

14. South Korea District Cooling Market

15. Western Europe District Cooling Market

16. UK District Cooling Market

17. Germany District Cooling Market

18. France District Cooling Market

19. Eastern Europe District Cooling Market

20. Russia District Cooling Market

21. North America District Cooling Market

22. USA District Cooling Market

23. South America District Cooling Market

24. Brazil District Cooling Market

25. Middle East District Cooling Market

26. Africa District Cooling Market

27. District Cooling Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The District Cooling Market

29. District Cooling Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Ramboll Group A/S
  • Fortum Oyj
  • Emicool LLC
  • Engie SA
  • Tabreed
  • Veolia Environnement S.A
  • Empower
  • Qatar District Cooling Company
  • Keppel Dhc
  • ADC Energy Systems LLC
  • Stellar Energy
  • Shinryo Corporation
  • Cetetherm AB
  • Logstor
  • Alfa Laval AB
  • Emirates District Cooling LLC
  • Wien Energie GmbH
  • Danfoss
  • Marafeq

