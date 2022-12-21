ClinOne Named as a Finalists for the 2023 Participant Engagement Award for Their Novel HCP Trial Awareness Solution for Clinical Trials

ClinOne, the leading provider of Adaptive Experiences for clinical trials, has been named as a finalist for the 2023 Participant Engagement Award. The clinical trial technology company was selected for its work connecting HCPs and their patients to a Phase 3 trial for Frontotemporal Dementia with its unique Trial Awareness solution.

ClinOne, the leading provider of Adaptive Experiences for clinical trials, has been named as a finalist for the 2023 Participant Engagement Award.

This prestigious award recognizes innovation and change in how the clinical research industry communicates with participants in the fields of recruitment and retention in clinical trials. ClinOne was selected for its work connecting HCPs and their patients to a Phase 3 trial for Frontotemporal Dementia through the company's unique Trial Awareness solution.

The nominated case study demonstrates how ClinOne's novel approach to sharing clinical trial information directly with relevant HCP specialists can generate conversations with a multitude of qualified patients. Most clinical trial recruitment strategies are aimed directly at patients, but it can be difficult for patients with complex diagnoses to self-identify into a trial. Research shows that these patients rely on the recommendations of their trusted HCPs with Applied Clinical Trials reporting that 72% of Americans saying they would consider participating in a clinical trial if recommended by their doctor.

"We are honored to be selected as a finalist among this great group of innovators," said Andrea Valente, CEO at ClinOne. "We are proud of the work we are doing in partnership with our clients to make clinical trial participation easier for patients."

Winners will be announced after a live presentation and judging session at the Summit for Clinical Ops Executives being held February 6-9, 2023 in Orlando Florida. Submissions are reviewed by study participants, industry peers, and a panel of industry experts who judge entries on their ability to improve access, awareness, and participation in clinical trials, creativity, innovation, regulatory and legal compliance, and the ability to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Subject matter experts will showcase ClinOne's true single platform for HCP trial awareness, consent management, and patient engagement at booth #616

Andrea Valente, CEO at ClinOne will present an impactful session, "Adaptive Experiences in Clinical Trials - How Providing Choice Drives Compliance and Retention"

Clinical operations professionals can schedule a meeting or custom demo with technology experts Brian Ongioni, VP Product or Sam Thomas, Product Owner

SCOPE Session Details:

Adaptive Experiences in Clinical Trials - How Providing Choice Drives Compliance and Retention

Andrea Valente will give an overview of Adaptive Experiences in clinical trials and share practical ways sponsors can implement this approach to drive patient compliance and retention. Whether that means using technology at the site, paper at home, or anything in between, Andrea will demonstrate why it is essential to trust all trial participants (patients, caregivers, sites, and study teams) and empower them to take control of their experience. The 30-minute session will be held on Wednesday, February 8 at 9:45am as part of the Recruitment & Engagement track.

About ClinOne- -

ClinOne connects, informs, and empowers patients, caregivers, and sites in clinical trials with a true single platform for trial awareness, consent management, and patient engagement – underpinned with comprehensive data insights tools. Used by more than 80 sponsors, CROs, and site networks in 60 countries, our solutions are proven to reduce risk and simplify complex processes for therapeutic areas and patient populations including Oncology, Rare Disease, Pediatrics, the Elderly, and CNS. Designed in collaboration with sites and with participants and caregivers in mind, ClinOne features the industry's fastest deployment, cost-efficient scale for trials of all sizes, and seamless API integrations to provide the results you need – and the experience your patients deserve. Ready to keep patients, sites, and study teams active and engaged throughout your clinical trial? Let's get creative at http://www.clinone.com

