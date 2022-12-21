Gunderson Direct Named a Top 1000 Global Company in 2022 by Clutch

Award-winning direct marketing agency Gunderson Direct has been honored by Clutch — the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers — as a Top 1000 Global Company in 2022. Earning a spot means that Gunderson Direct is one of the year's top 1000 global service providers.

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gunderson Direct is proud to be honored by Clutch as one of the top 1000 global service providers in 2022. Clutch's Top 1000 represents only the top 1% of companies on the platform across the world. They analyze each company on the platform based on their ability to deliver within their service line, which is comprised of four key criteria:

● Number, quality, and recency of verified Clutch reviews

● Selection of clientele and portfolio of work

● Robust company profile with competitive specializations and considerable experience

● Strong brand awareness and industry recognition

Gunderson Direct attributes their ranking to deep staff expertise in the direct mail channel and ongoing year-over-year growth, that includes adding a number of America's premier mailers to the agency's roster. Chief Operations Officer Jeff Tarran says: "We have made direct mail a core focus and continue to build that competency with our hiring practices, service enhancements and innovations."

And on receiving this recognition, Gunderson Direct President Mike Gunderson states: "With the growing demand for direct mail services in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia, we are proud to deliver mail all over the world, and are ecstatic to top Clutch's top 1000 global companies."

About Gunderson Direct Inc.

Gunderson Direct is a top-rated marketing agency specializing in direct mail that works with companies of all sizes. What separates Gunderson Direct from other agencies and direct mail providers is over 18 years of building and improving direct mail programs through their proprietary process of testing and optimization. Because of this, clients get higher quality leads, leading to increased customer profitability.

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 5 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2022.

