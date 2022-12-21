Medical Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $5.23 Billion by 2026 on the Back of High Demand for Biological Materials

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical refrigerators market is expected to grow from $3.88 billion in 2021 to $4.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The medical refrigerators market is expected to grow to $5.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

North America was the largest region in the medical refrigerators market in 2021. The regions covered in the medical refrigerators market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The rising demand for storing biological products, blood samples, blood reagents, vaccines, DNA samples, and other chemicals is propelling the growth of the medical refrigerator market. The increased demand for biologic products is driven by an increase in the demand for donated blood, an increase in the number of blood donors worldwide, and an increase in the prevalence of infectious illnesses. These products require a constant temperature to preserve and increase their life span to keep them long-lasting. This requirement is fulfilled by the medical refrigerators that can store these products at as low as minus 80-degree Celsius.

According to the report published by the World Health Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, in 2020, 118.5 million blood donations were obtained globally. In low-income nations, children under the age of five account for up to 54% of all blood transfusions, but in high-income countries, the most frequently transfused patient group is over 60 years old, accounting for up to 75% of all transfusions. Thus, the high demand for biological materials such as blood samples, DNA samples, and vaccines, among others is expected to support the growth of medical refrigerators during the forecast period.

Technological advancements are shaping the medical refrigerator market. Many companies are developing new technologies for medical refrigerators for storing medicines and blood to help the medical industry enhance their storing ability and use products in long run.

In 2019, Helmer Scientific, a US-based cold storage and processing equipment company launched professional medical refrigerators with OptiCool cooling technology in its GX Solution Refrigerator line. GX Solutions are optimal temperature management (uniformity, recovery, and stability), noise management, and energy management solutions for special vital healthcare applications. GX Solutions is powered by OptiCoolTM cooling technology, which combines a variable-capacity compressor (VCC) with hydrocarbons (HC) to produce performance characteristics that provide a better storage environment, lower energy use, and enhance environmental sustainability.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.12 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $5.23 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4f1mw

