Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,404 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,613 in the last 365 days.

Global Tile Adhesives (Cementitious, Dispersion, Reactive, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Styrene Butadiene) Markets Report 2022-2027

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tile Adhesives Market, Type, Polymer Chemistry, Usage Area, Application, End-use, and Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tile adhesive market is anticipated to observe an impressive growth for the forecast period, 2023-2027

United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period as the government is investing on residential and non-residential infrastructures in the country.

The major factors are rapid urbanization, modernization, and industrialization, which increase the demand of tile adhesive market globally. Developed and developing countries are majorly focusing on investing in infrastructures and several development projects, which fuels the growth of the tile adhesive market.

Also, Growth in residential construction activities can be seen due to the migration of individuals from rural places to urban cities. Therefore, growing use of tiles for covering walls and floor has propelled the tile adhesive industry.

Increasing Demand from Residential Sector

One of the primary reasons due to which growth of global tile adhesive is due to the significant rise in the residential developments. On account of increasing population and and increasing migration to cities there is increased demand in the real estate business, which in turn is increasing the demand for tile adhesives in commercial buildings as well as construction of houses.

Furthermore, renovations and reconstructions are done in places like malls, institutes, offices and houses which ignites the growth of the tile adhesive market. Nowadays, people prefer more attractive and appealing interiors, which also contributes to the growth of the tile adhesive market.

Increasing Investment in the Tile Adhesive Market

Governments have started taking initiatives by funding and investing on various development projects, and industrial expansion, which will grow the tile adhesive market in the upcoming years. For instance, government of India has invested in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).

Also, a subsidy scheme was launched by the government of India for first-time home buyers. The scheme is known as 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. United States has invested in construction activities in public as well as private sector.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Tile Adhesive Market

  • Sika AG
  • Dow Chemicals Company
  • Arkema Group
  • ARDEX Group
  • Terraco Group
  • Saint-Gobain Webe
  • Mapei S.p.A
  • H.B. Fuller Company
  • Fosroc International Limited
  • Pidilite Industries Limited

Report Scope

Tile Adhesives Market, by Type:

  • Cementitious
  • Dispersion
  • Reactive

Tile Adhesives Market, by Polymer chemistry:

  • Epoxy
  • Acrylic
  • Polyurethane
  • Styrene Butadiene
  • Others

Tile Adhesives Market, by Usage Area:

  • Internal
  • External
  • Dry and Wet Areas

Tile Adhesives Market, by Application:

  • Wall Tile
  • Floor Tile
  • Roof & Ceiling Tile

Tile Adhesives Market, by End use:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Institutional

Tile Adhesives Market, by Region:

  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Europe & CIS
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rl2968


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

Global Tile Adhesives (Cementitious, Dispersion, Reactive, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Styrene Butadiene) Markets Report 2022-2027

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.