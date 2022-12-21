Global Pharmacies And Healthcare Stores Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Pharmacies And Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2026

Pharmacies And Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Pharmacies And Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2022”, the pharmacies and healthcare stores market are predicted to reach a value of $1.18 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The pharmacies and healthcare stores market are expected to grow to $1.47 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The pharmacy and healthcare store market are expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Pharmacies And Healthcare Stores Market

Pharmacies are increasingly using medicine vending machines to service customers, especially in remote locations where they cannot invest in opening an establishment and stationing pharmacists. The medicine vending machine is equipped with a phone, an internet connection, a prescription scanner, an in-built POS machine, and up to 2,000 packs of commonly used prescription drugs. The machine identifies drugs with the help of a microchip attached to the packs. The vending machine also allows patients to speak with a pharmacist via video link. The pharmacist checks the prescription and authorises the transaction, and then the patient can pay either by inserting cash into the machine or through a debit or credit card. Once the payment is confirmed, the medicine can be collected from the dropbox of the machine. For instance, PharmaTrust, a Canadian company, has developed vending machines and has installed them in the UK. Patients go up to the PharmaTrust kiosk, insert their prescription, scan their health card, then pick up the phone and talk personally to an on-call pharmacist. The pharmacist determines if the medication is appropriate and then authorises the transaction. Arizona State University and Florida State University installed pharmaceutical vending machines to dispense a wide range of drugs in their Student Health Services buildings.

Pharmacies And Healthcare Stores Market Overview

The pharmacies and healthcare store market consists of sales of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that sell pharmaceuticals and healthcare products such as drugs, medical devices, and other personal care products through pharmacies and other health and personal care stores.

Pharmacies And Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Other Health and Personal Care Stores

By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

By Drug Type: Prescription Drugs, Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs, Other Drug Types

By Geography: The pharmacies and healthcare stores global market are segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as CVS Health Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Rite Aid Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Loblaw, George Weston ltd, TSURUHA Holdings Inc

Pharmacies And Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides pharmacies and healthcare stores market analysis and in-depth pharmacies and healthcare stores market research. The market report analyzes pharmacies and healthcare stores market size, pharmacies and healthcare stores market growth drivers, pharmacies and healthcare stores market segments, pharmacies and healthcare stores market major players, pharmacies and healthcare stores market growth across geographies, and pharmacies and healthcare stores market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The pharmacies and healthcare stores market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

