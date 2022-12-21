At 14 % CAGR, 5G Materials Market Size Worth USD 12.8 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

A Surge in Over the Top (OTT) Industry and Increase in Artificial Intelligence Based Video Creation are fueling the growth of the 5G Materials Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that 5G Materials Market size is projected to reach US$12.8 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period 2022-2027. 5G materials are extremely strong and resilient, weatherproof and heat resistant, and suited for any 5G application. Among the several 5G materials, popular ones include polytetrafluoroethylene, polyimide, and polyether ether ketone. It is colorless, non-toxic, and has strong temperature resistance. Liquid crystal polymers (LCPs) are nowadays, witnessing a surge in demand from 5G electronics applications, especially in components such as high-frequency connectors and board-to-board connectors. Copper-clad laminates is an integral part of printed circuit boards (PCB) which are used in telecommunication infrastructure such as base station. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the 5G Materials Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the 5G Materials Market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand in the telecommunication industry.

2. Enhanced video service is expected to be a significant segment owing to the surge in demand for ultra-high definition video services.

3. 5G Materials play an important role in several industries, especially in the electrical and electronics and energy and utilities industry which are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the global market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The enhanced video services segment held the largest share in the 5G Materials Market in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 13.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. 5G materials are majorly used in delivering video services to stream at ultra-high-definition scale and creating videos. The use of live streaming is becoming more common. This service may be greatly improved on all levels with the inclusion of 5G, including image quality, download times, interruptions, and lag.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the 5G Materials Market in 2021 up to 34%. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for 5G Materials in end-use industries in this region such as the telecommunication industry, electrical and electronics industry, and energy and utilities industry. Growth in the telecommunication industry in Asia-Pacific is further boosting the demand for 5G materials.

3. The electrical and electronics segment held the largest share in the 5G Materials Market in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 15.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The 5G materials, for instance, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), are commonly used in electrical and electronics instruments. Peculiar characteristics of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) are low coefficient of friction and nonreactivity.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 5G Materials Industry are -

1. AGC Inc.

2. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.

3. ITEQ Corporation

4. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

5. DuPont SE



