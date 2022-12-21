Insights Into The Global Amla Extract Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Amla Extract Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Amla Extract Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Amla Extract Global Market Report 2022”, the global amla extract market is expected to grow from $37.70 billion in 2021 to $39.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.98%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The amla extract market is expected to reach $45.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.01%. Amla extract market growth is being driven by rising health consciousness.

Key Trends In The Amla Extract Market

Amla caplets are the key trend gaining popularity in the amla extract market. The companies in the amla extract market are focusing on producing the amla caplets to expand their market share. A caplet is a compressed mixture of some ingredients, which will be similar to a tablet, but is formed into a capsule shape. Amla caplets are produced in a cGMP facility and contain no magnesium stearate or capsules made of animal gelatin and no artificial tableting glue.

Overview Of The Amla Extract Market

The amla extract market consists of sales of amla extract products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), which refers to extracts from Indian gooseberry (Phyllanthus emblica). Amla extracts consist of amla powders, amla pulp, oils, capsules, and others. Amla extract is a highly medicinal ayurvedic plant that contains anti-inflammatory properties and can be used in herbs and botanicals and is used by the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and wellness industries.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Powder, Pulp

• By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals

• By End Use: Diabetes, Radiation Protection, Skin And Collagen, Heartbeat

• By Geography: The global amla extract market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Paradise Herbs & Essentials, Inc, Bhumi Amla, Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd, Ri-Sun Bio-Tech, Sydler Group, Biomax, Taiyo International, Innophos Holdings, Patanjali Ayurveda, Jiva Botanicals LLC, Herbeno Herbals Pvt. Ltd., NutraGenesis, Xcul Amla Oil, Jaison Pvt and Neelamari Herbs

Amla Extract Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of amla extract global market. The market report analyzes and amla extract global market forecast market size, amla extract global market growth drivers, amla extract global market segments, amla extract global market major players, amla extract market growth across geographies, and amla extract market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

