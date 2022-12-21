At 9.2 % CAGR, Scratch Resistant Glass Market Size Worth USD 2.83 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing adoption of advanced technology by smartphone, smart watch, tablets, and LED manufactures is expected to grow the Scratch Resistant Glass Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Scratch Resistant Glass Market size is forecast to reach $2.83 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026. With rise in the consumption of anti-scratch glass for smart phones the demand of scratch resistant glass market is expected to increase. Sapphire glass is majorly used in smartphones with high screen toughness and excellent clarity. Also, soda lime silicate glass is more anti resistant to normal glasses and also used in LED, smart watches to prevent damages and scratches. Furthermore, polycarbonate lenses are used in sunglasses and sport eye wear owing to provide UV protection. Due to these properties scratch resistant glass used in various applications such as architectural interior, electronics, smart devices and so on. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Scratch Resistant Glass Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the scratch glass market owing to increasing demand from electronic sector for various devices such as smart phone, tablets, LEDs, medical devices, and more.

2. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India’s medical device market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 35.4% to reach Rs. 352,450 crore (US$ 50 billion) in 2025 from Rs. 77,539 crore (US$ 11 billion) in 2020.

3. The growing adoption of thermal expansion of chemical strengthen glass and sapphire glass due to and thickness, is likely to aid in the market growth of fuel additives.

4. Increasing adoption of anti-scratch glass such as soda lime silicate due to excellent durability and less likely to break upon impact will increase the market demand for scratch resistant glass market.

5. Additionally, polycarbonate lenses are inherently blocking 100% of UV rays, without requiring additional coatings and also lighter than glass lenses, hence increasing demand for polycarbonates lenses from sunglasses industry is also contribute in the demand of scratch resistant glass.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Silica material type segment held a significant share in the scratch resistant glass market in 2020 due to excellent transmission of light in the visible region. The porous silica rich layer improvers the scratch resistant of the glass surface to be treated by immersion, spraying, and spinning. Silica, soda, and lime makes soda lime silicate which useful in variety of industries, including the consumer goods manufacturing, electronics equipment, and more.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the scratch resistant glass market in 2020 with share of 30%, due to increasing demand of scratch resistant glass for smartphone, smart watches, LED, tablets, and medical devices in Asian countries such as India, China, Japan, and more. The growing adoption of sapphire glass in electronics application is expected to further drive the growth of the market in the region.

3. Chemically strengthened glass segment held the largest share in the scratch resistant glass market in 2020 due to its wide usage in smartphones, watch, LED, and optical windows. It provides strength and damage resistance to smartphones and other devices and maintains its original elegance much longer. This glass mostly used in interior architectural because of high transparency and easy to clean.

4. Electrical and electronics have been the primary market for scratch resistant in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR 9.5% during 2021-2026. This glass is very durable and avoids minor damages and scratches. Scratch resistant glass is more lightweight laptops and tablets with exceptional visual quality, while providing damage and scratch resistant from everyday handing and use.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Scratch-Resistant Glass Industry are -

1. Corning Incorporated,

2. Asahi Glass,

3. Nippon Electric Glass,

4. Guradian Industries,

5. Schoot AG,



