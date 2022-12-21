Food Flavor Market Size Expected to Reach USD$26.4 billion with CAGR of 3.4% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Food Flavor market size is forecast to reach $26.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Food flavors are ingredients that are added to meals to enhance its taste and scent also it is used as flavor enhancer in food products. These food flavors are used in small amount and are not intended to be consumed on their own. Food taste may be divided into two categories: natural and artificial. Natural flavor are generated from herbs, spices, and substances that have a distinct sweet, sour, or salty flavor. Similarly, artificial food flavors are created by fractional distillation and further chemical modification of naturally obtained molecules. There are many food flavor ingredients such as essential oils, propylene glycol, hydrocarbons and others.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Food Flavor Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Food Flavor Market in 2020 owing to rising disposable income of the people coupled with growing demand for convenience food products. The Food Flavor Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing consumption of packaged food products and beverages are likely to aid the market growth of the Food Flavor Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Food Flavor Market report.

4. High cost for production of natural Food Flavor is poised to create the hurdles for the Food Flavor Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Food Flavor Market Segment Analysis – By Type : Natural flavor held the largest share in the Food Flavor Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Food Flavor Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Beverage held the largest share in the Food Flavor Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 3.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Beverage industry prefer various food flavor owing to varied consumer taste and preferences.

Food Flavor Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific dominated the Food Flavor Market with a major share of 39.3% in 2020. This is attributed to the growing disposable income of the people and the growing intake of convenience food products in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food Flavor Industry are -

1. International Flavors & Fragrances

2. Givaudan

3. ADM

4. DuPont

5. T. Hasegawa

