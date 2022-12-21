Refining Catalysts Market worth $5.5 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 2.4% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Refining Catalysts Market is expected to grow due to rising petroleum, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical refining processes in the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Refining Catalysts Market size is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 2.4% from 2022 to 2027. The refining catalyst is used in refineries for facilitating the refining process and regulating chemical reactions. It also counters issues such as heat balance and metal contamination in oil processing. The material types are used in the refining include zeolites, metals, and chemical compounds. The manufacturers of the refinery catalysts work to design catalysts that handle different feedstocks, ensure reliability, stability, and hydrocracking and hydrotreating applications. The other types used in the refining process includes isomerization refining catalysts. The refining catalysts market is driven by the increasing oil production in major regions such as China, Russia, the U.S., and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Refining Catalysts Market highlights the following areas -

1. The rise in petroleum refining created a drive in the refining catalyst market owing to a rise in consumption of petroleum-based products such as gasoline, heating oil, lubricating oils, and others.

2. The Asia Pacific is dominating the refining catalysts market owing to the development of major oil refineries in this region, thereby leading to an increase in refining catalysts application during the forecast period.

3. The refining catalyst industry saw a massive growth due to rising demand for transport fuels and ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD), which uses hydrocracking catalysts, thereby boosting the demand for refining catalysts in coming years.



Segmental Analysis:

1. By material, the zeolites segment is expected to have the largest share of more than 30% in 2022 and is expected to dominate the refining catalyst market in the coming years. The zeolites are used in various refining units, along with major use in the fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC) units. The zeolites are hydrated aluminosilicate mineral that has trapped water molecules. It is majorly used in the FCC catalysts refinery applications due to its properties such as high temperature, excessive-pressure resistance, and increased melting points.

2. By geographical analysis, the Asia pacific holds the largest share of more than 40% in the refining catalyst market for the year 2022. The growing consumption of petroleum products such as transport fuels, polymers, and others is creating demand for refining catalysts in this region. Furthermore, the growth in the transportation sector such as automotive, aircraft, ships, and others will boost the fuel consumption, thereby increasing the oil production and refining applications in this region.

3. By application, the fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC) catalyst unit is expected to have a growing share of over 35% in 2022 and is expected to boost the refining catalyst industry in the coming years. The fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts units play a crucial role in the refining catalysts industry. It is majorly used for converting the high molecular weight hydrocarbon portion of crude oil into valuable olefinic gas, gasoline, and others.

4. By end-use industry, the petroleum refining industry segment is expected to have the largest share of more than 35% in 2022 and is expected to grow the refining catalyst market in the forecast period. The rising consumption of petroleum-derived products is boosting the market for refining catalysts. The demand from the transportation sector for automotive, aerospace, ships and others is creating global growth for petroleum and its products, thereby boosting the refining catalysts application.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Refining Catalysts Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Haldor Topsoe

3. Albemarle

4. W.R. Grace

5. Sinopec



