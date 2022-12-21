Ginger Market to Reach US$4.2 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Ginger Market size is predicted to increase owing to its various application and its functional ingredients like magnesium, potassium and oleoresins.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ginger Market Size is estimated to reach $4.2 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Ginger is the subterranean rhizome of a tropical plant (Zingiberaceae) native to Asia and is significantly used in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. It is available in many forms such as fresh ginger, dry ginger, blanched dry ginger, powder, oil and others. The development of high-yielding varieties by various research institutes boosts the ginger industry. As per a report published in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in May 2021, the joint collaboration of IAEA and FAO developed over 120 lines of ginger. Such innovations further propel the growth of the Ginger Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027. Ginger’s oleoresins contain a number of bioactive components as well as magnesium, potassium and ascorbic acid that are used to achieve a number of impressive pharmacological and physiological effects. Ginger has antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which help in reducing the process of aging. In addition, it helps with migraines, arthritis, diabetes and menstrual cramps.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ginger Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-pacific held a dominant market share in 2021. The high production & consumption of ginger in this region driving Ginger Market size in this region.

3. However, the disruption in the supply chain may limit the Ginger Industry growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Ginger Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Ginger Market Segment Analysis - by Type : The Ginger Market based on type can be further segmented into Fresh Ginger and Processed Ginger. The Processed ginger segment held a dominant market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Ginger Market Segment Analysis - by Application : The Ginger Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food & Beverages Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics Industry and others.

Ginger Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : The Ginger Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 35% in the year 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ginger Industry are -

1. Archer Daniels Midland

2. International Flavours and Fragrances Inc

3. Specnova

4. Inner Natural Ingredients Inc

5. Naturex SA

