Global Grain Alcohol Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Grain Alcohol Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Grain Alcohol Global Market Report 2022”, the grain alcohol market is expected to grow from $12.63 billion in 2021 to $13.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.33%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The grain alcohol market is expected to reach $16.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.32%. The increasing consumption of alcoholic drinks is driving the growth of the grain alcohol market.

Key Trends In The Grain Alcohol Market

Increasing research and development is a key trend gaining popularity in the grain alcohol market. Companies in the grain alcohol market are focusing on developing new flavours and varieties based on ethnic tastes.

Overview Of The Grain Alcohol Market

The grain alcohol market consists of sales of grain alcohol by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a distilled neutral spirit made from fermenting grain. Grain alcohol is the purified form of ethyl alcohol, which is also known as ethanol, neutral grain spirit, or rectified spirit. Grain alcohol, a neutral spirit, can be made from corn, rye, wheat, grapes, grains, sugarcane, tubers, and beets and is used to make other alcoholic drinks such as wine, vodka, homemade liqueurs, and others.

Grain Alcohol Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Source: Sugarcane, Grains, Fruits, Other Sources

• By Type: Ethanol, Polyols

• By Application: Beverages, Food, Pharmaceutical And Health Care, Other Applications

• By Functionality: Preservative, Colouring/Flavouring Agent, Coatings, Other Functionalities

• By Geography: The global grain alcohol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., Kweichow Moutai, Roquette Fr res, MGP Ingredients, Inc, Cristalco, Wilmar Group, Manildra Group, Glacial Grain Spirits, Wuliangye Yibin Co., Diageo Plc, Altria Group, Pernod Ricard, ChemCeed, Ethanol US, NuGenTeca, and Pinal Energy

Grain Alcohol Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of grain alcohol market. The market report gives grain alcohol global market analysis, grain alcohol global market size, grain alcohol global market growth drivers, grain alcohol global market share, grain alcohol global market segments, grain alcohol global market major players, grain alcohol global market growth across geographies, and grain alcohol global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The grain alcohol global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

