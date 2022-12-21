Food Processing Market Share to Hit $186.4 billion, Globally, by 2027 with 6.2% CAGR

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Food Processing Global Market growth is being driven by the surging demand for processed food, the soaring acceptance of automated technologies

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Food Processing Market size is estimated to reach $186.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Food processing is the activity of carrying out a range of mechanical or chemical operations on food to alter or conserve it. In food processing, fermentation is the transformation of carbohydrates to alcohol or organic acids utilizing microorganisms like yeasts or bacteria under anaerobic (oxygen-free) conditions. Fermentation mostly indicates that the activity of microorganisms is appropriate. The science of fermentation is termed zymology or zymurgy. Freezing, in food processing, is a technique of conserving food by reducing the temperature to restrict microorganism development. Pasteurisation is a regulated heating procedure utilized to remove any hazardous pathogens that may be existing in milk, fruit-based drinks, certain meat products, and additional foods which are typically exposed to this treatment. Pasteurisation subdues most reasonable vegetative forms of micro-organisms however not heat-resistant spores. Antioxidants are substances that avert an autoxidation procedure of additional compounds or counterbalance free radicals and are extensively utilized in food processing industries to restrict oxidation and improve flavor, aroma, and color (Kebede and Admassu, 2019). The shelf life of food is heightened by conservation procedures.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Food-Processing-Global-Market-Research-513297

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Food Processing Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Food Processing Global Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring count of working professionals and students and heightening demand for ready-to-eat foods with longer shelf life in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Food Processing Global Market growth is being driven by the surging demand for processed food, the soaring acceptance of automated technologies, and food processing techniques like freezing and heightening research and development in food processing equipment. However, the rise in the cost of production owing to energy and labor cost is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Food Processing Global Market.

3. Food Processing Global Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Food Processing Global Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513297

Segmental Analysis:

Food Processing Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The Food Processing Global Market based on type can be further segmented into Depositors, Extruding Machines, Mixers, Refrigeration, and Others. The Refrigeration Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Food Processing Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The Food Processing Global Market based on the application can be further segmented into Bakery And Confectionery Products, Poultry And Meat Products, Fish And Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Alcoholic Beverages, and Others.

Food Processing Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Food Processing Global Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food Processing Industry are -

1. Bühler Group

2. Krones AG

3. AFE Group Ltd

4. Atlas Pacific Engineering Company Inc.

5. B.K Engineers

Click on the following link to buy the Food Processing Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513297

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Food Processing Machinery Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16692/food-processing-machinery-market.html

B. Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Food-Beverage-Processing-Equipment-Market-Research-504450

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062