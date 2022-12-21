At 7.7 % CAGR, Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Size Worth USD 35 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

High growth in construction activities is further propelling the growth of SCMs and is expected to boost Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market size is projected to reach US$35 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cementitious materials are the key elements for the formulation of the concrete mixtures. Supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) are a part of cementitious materials which help to improve the workability of fresh concrete and reduce thermal cracking by minimizing heat of hydration. Through the pozzolanic activity, they mainly contribute to enhancing the properties of hardened concrete. The primary SCMs are fly ash, slag cement, silica fume and natural pozzolans. Natural pozzolans further include metakaolin, calcined clay and others. These materials can be individually used in cement or can be blended in different proportions and combinations. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Supplementary-Cementitious-Materials-Market-Research-501414

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market highlights the following areas -

1. The significant growth in residential & commercial construction and inclination towards using sustainable building materials are driving the growth of the Supplementary Cementitious Materials market.

2. Fly ash plays an important role in producing superior quality concrete admixture which is expected to provide a significant growth opportunity to increase the Supplementary Cementitious Materials market size in the coming years.

3. Beneficial properties of SCMs to provide eco-friendly building materials and favorable government regulations are expected to provide substantial growth opportunities for the industry players in near future in the Supplementary Cementitious Materials industry.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501414



Segmental Analysis:

1. The fly ash segment held the largest Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market share (42%) in 2021. Supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) are added to concrete mixtures to improve durability, enhance the hardening property of concrete and decrease permeability. Fly ash is one of the most commonly used SCM in concrete which is a byproduct of coal combustion in electric power generating plants.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest Supplementary Cementitious Materials market share (43.3%) in 2021. This growth is mainly attributed to the surge in residential, commercial and industrial construction activities in this region. The region consists of major economies such as China, India, Japan and Australia where the level of construction output, including residential and commercial, has rapidly increased.

3. The residential segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period in the Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market. In recent years, the construction industry has become more inclined toward designing, operating and constructing buildings that improve their environmental sustainability due to the stringent government regulations to reduce the carbon footprint.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Supplementary Cementitious Materials Industry are -

1. Cemex

2. LafargeHolcim

3. Ferroglobe

4. HeidelbergCement

5. Advanced Cement Technologies, LLC.



Click on the following link to buy the Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501414



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Fly Ash And Ceramic Microsphere Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Fly-Ash-And-Ceramic-Microsphere-Market-Research-501661

B. Ferrous Slag Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Ferrous-Slag-Market-Research-511808



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062