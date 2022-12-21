Global Retail Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Retail Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Retail Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Retail Global Market Report 2022”, the retail market is predicted to reach a value of $26.02 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The retail market is expected to grow to $34.38 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Many retailers are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management. This is expected to drive the market going forward.

Key Trends In The Retail Market

The retail and e-commerce markets are increasingly investing in drones to reduce delivery times and increase profitability. A drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is remotely controlled or flies autonomously using software-controlled flight plans in its systems. Using a drone for delivery allows retailers to cut costs and help provide customers with their products earlier than traditional delivery methods. For example, Amazon has been investing in its Prime Air deliveries via drones, which claim to complete the delivery within 30 minutes. Amazon has started delivery trials via drones in the UK but is still waiting for regulatory approval in the US.

Overview Of The Retail Market

The retail market consists of sales of goods to ultimate users by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide the service of making goods available in convenient quantities and locations. Retailing involves buying from wholesalers or direct from producers, breaking bulk, displaying goods for sale either physically or online, and sometimes delivery. Wholesalers are independent organisations in the distribution channel that buy products in bulk and sell them to resellers rather than to consumers. Both retailers and wholesalers take ownership of the goods and so bear the risk of carrying inventory. They also reduce the total number of transactions required for the process of transferring goods from producers to consumers.

Retail Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers, Food And Beverage Stores, Gasoline Stations, Miscellaneous Store Retailers, Cosmetics And Personal Care Stores, Clothing And Clothing Accessories Stores, Electronics And Appliance Stores, Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores, Department Stores And Other General Merchandise Stores, Ecommerce And Other Non-Store Retailers, Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers, Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores, Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores

• By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global retail market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Walmart Inc., Sinopec Limited, Amazon.com Inc, PetroChina Company Limited, CVS Health Corporation, Costco Wholesale Corp, The Kroger Co

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Retail Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth retail global market research. The market report analyzes retail market size, retail market growth drivers, retail market segments, retail market major players, retail market growth across geographies, and retail market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The retail market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

