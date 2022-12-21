Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2500 Block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast.

At approximately 12:10 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Jamontate Brown, of no fixed address.

On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 26-year-old Aaron Murchison of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.