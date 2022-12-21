The Diamond Oak Continues to Buy David Webb Jewelry

An industry leader in jewelry continues to buy the creative and timeless brilliance of David Webb jewelry.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The legend that is the creative brilliance of iconic American jewelry designer David Webb---renown for those fabulous, bold, geometric gold necklaces, colorful enamel animal bracelets, Maltese cross brooches, and dramatic use of pearls, diamonds and distinctive gemstones--- continues as a staple of The Diamond Oak.

It’s a perfect collaboration. The Diamond Oak, the internationally respected company based in New York City’s fabled Diamond District, with a distinguished reputation for fulfilling the expectations of a sophisticated clientele with luxury diamond engagement rings, hard-to-find antique and vintage selections, and high-end custom pieces, continues to buy stunning David Webb jewelry.

“Our focus is not simply to create or sell fine jewelry,” explained Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak. “It is about facilitating the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones, with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime.

“We are always looking for ways to not only bring the most value to our customers, but to further the tradition of exceptional jewelry pieces, like David Webb.”

After all, among the many jewelry houses that have shaped modern jewelry over the course of the 20th century, only a handful can lay claim to an aesthetic style that is truly unique. David Webb is one of a limited few.

And today, David Webb’s bold statement jewelry, once dazzlingly worn by the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Elizabeth Taylor, are still instantly recognizable and much in-demand. It is also part of The Diamond Oak uniqueness.

“From the very beginning, The Diamond Oak has had an unconditional commitment to exceptional quality, by exclusively focusing on must-have brands, like Tiffany, Cartier, Bulgari, Harry Winston, David Webb, and others. This adherence to total perfection is what drives us.

“Our pledge is simple and straightforward,” Alon Mor noted. “It’s essential that our customers have something spectacular that will be cherished for a lifetime.”.

For more information, please visit https://thediamondoak.com/collections/all.

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak, is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

