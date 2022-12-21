Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,636 in the last 365 days.

The transportation volume of Aurum Group enterprises does not exceed 40% of the pre-war period

Aurum Group

Operating the rolling stock has become 4-5 times less profitable

KYIV, UKRAINE, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Aurum Trans”, “Trans Energy” and “Aurum Rail”, which are part of the multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum and operate in the freight transportation market in Ukraine and abroad, have significantly reduced the volume of transportation compared to the pre-war year of 2021:

“Due to the occupation of a part of Ukrainian territory and the blockade of Black Sea ports, the volume of transportation now does not exceed 40% of the pre-war volume,” said Oleksandr Trukhanov, head of the Aurum Group transportation sector.
Due to complete or partial suspension of activities of Aurum Group customers, the Group's transport companies have completely stopped providing freight transportation services to two powerful Ukrainian industrial enterprises located in Kryvyi Rih – “ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih” and “Southern Mining and Processing Plant”.

As Oleksandr Trukhanov explained, there is currently a surplus of rolling stock on the transport market of Ukraine:
“Today we see a surplus of rolling stock, primarily the most popular type - semi-trailers. As for Aurum Group, in general, the profitability of operating rolling stock has decreased by 4-5 times.”

The rolling stock on the balance sheet of Aurum Trans LLC, Trans Energy LLC, Aurum Rail LLC, and Diesel Plant LLC consists of semi-trailers, grain hoppers, and tanks.

The companies provide freight transportation services to Ukrainian enterprises “Zaporizhstal”, “ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih”, “Southern Mining and Processing Plant”, “Podilskyi Cement”, etc.

Press center
Aurum Group
press@aurumgroup.ua
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

The transportation volume of Aurum Group enterprises does not exceed 40% of the pre-war period

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.