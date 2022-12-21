The transportation volume of Aurum Group enterprises does not exceed 40% of the pre-war period
Operating the rolling stock has become 4-5 times less profitableKYIV, UKRAINE, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Aurum Trans”, “Trans Energy” and “Aurum Rail”, which are part of the multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum and operate in the freight transportation market in Ukraine and abroad, have significantly reduced the volume of transportation compared to the pre-war year of 2021:
“Due to the occupation of a part of Ukrainian territory and the blockade of Black Sea ports, the volume of transportation now does not exceed 40% of the pre-war volume,” said Oleksandr Trukhanov, head of the Aurum Group transportation sector.
Due to complete or partial suspension of activities of Aurum Group customers, the Group's transport companies have completely stopped providing freight transportation services to two powerful Ukrainian industrial enterprises located in Kryvyi Rih – “ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih” and “Southern Mining and Processing Plant”.
As Oleksandr Trukhanov explained, there is currently a surplus of rolling stock on the transport market of Ukraine:
“Today we see a surplus of rolling stock, primarily the most popular type - semi-trailers. As for Aurum Group, in general, the profitability of operating rolling stock has decreased by 4-5 times.”
The rolling stock on the balance sheet of Aurum Trans LLC, Trans Energy LLC, Aurum Rail LLC, and Diesel Plant LLC consists of semi-trailers, grain hoppers, and tanks.
The companies provide freight transportation services to Ukrainian enterprises “Zaporizhstal”, “ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih”, “Southern Mining and Processing Plant”, “Podilskyi Cement”, etc.
Press center
Aurum Group
press@aurumgroup.ua
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other