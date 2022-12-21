Sports Technology Market 2022 Key Players Analysis and Size to Reach $ 41.8 Billion by 2027
PUNE, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sports technology market is estimated to grow from USD 21.9 billion in 2022 to reach USD 41.8 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the sports technology market can be attributed to increasing focus on delighting and engaging fans at stadiums, growing pressure to improve player and team performance, and rising implementation of IoT technologies for efficient management of stadium infrastructure.
“The sports technology market for sports analytics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.”
Sports analytics solutions not only help coaches and management but also provide the means for individual players to analyze and improve their performance. The use of sports analytics is not limited to fields and players, but various sports organizations are also using data-driven decision-making to improve their hospitality and audience experience. Thus, sports analytics solutions help sports organizations to improvise in multiple domains by making data-driven decisions that help increase profitability.
“The sports technology market in Europe is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR during forecast period.”
Europe has the greatest number of professional and reputable football associations and clubs in the world. Different European football leagues, such as the Barclays English Premier League, Bundesliga (Germany), Scottish Premier League (Scotland), and La Liga (Spain), take place at regular intervals, and the management of these associations invest heavily in technologies for effective monitoring of games and players. Major football clubs, such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Liverpool, are part of such leagues.
Key players in the sports technology market include IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Huawei (China), Intel (US), SAS Institute (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), NEC Corp.(Japan), Sharp Corp. (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Fitbit (US), Apple Inc. (US), Garmin Ltd. (US), Xiaomi Corp. (China) Sony Group Corp. (Japan), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Modern Times Group (Sweden), Activision Blizzard (US), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China), Catapult (Australia), and Zebra Technologies (US).
Based on technology, the sports technology market has been segmented into devices, smart stadiums, esports, and sports analytics. Based sport, the sports technology market has been segmented into soccer, baseball, basketball, ice hockey, American football/rugby, tennis, cricket, golf, esports, and others. Based on end user, .Based on region, the sports technology market has been segmented into sports associations, clubs, leagues, athletes, and coaches. Based on region, the sports technology market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).
