Caffeine Market size is forecasted to reach US$23.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Individuals' increasing intake of caffeinated beverages is a crucial driver driving the global caffeine industry forward.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Caffeine Market size is estimated to reach $23.3 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Caffeine's expanding uses in numerous end-use industries, such as cosmetics and food and beverages, are likely to boost caffeine industry demand. And increased caffeine consumption to treat diseases such as colon, liver and colorectal cancers is fueling the caffeine market size. Caffeine is a white crystalline powder that is extracted from plants. It is known as a drug that stimulates the nervous system in the pharmaceutical industry. Caffeine levels in cocoa beans range from 0.1 to 0.7 percent. Caffeine can also be found in small levels in the skin that surrounds cocoa beans. Caffeine derivatives made from synthetic sources are known as synthesized caffeine. Unlike natural caffeine, which is derived from coffee, tea, cocoa leaves and other natural sources, synthetic caffeine is created in a laboratory using a variety of chemical components. Urea and cyanoacetic acid are the major synthetic substances that are utilized to make synthetic caffeine.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Caffeine Market highlights the following areas -

2. Furthermore, rising health awareness and increased participation in sports and physical activities are driving global market size.

3. Caffeine's expanding uses in numerous end-use industries, such as cosmetics and food and beverages, are likely to boost caffeine industry demand.

Segmental Analysis:

Caffeine Market Segmentation Analysis - by Type : The Caffeine Market based on type can be further segmented into Natural Caffeine & Synthesized Caffeine. The Natural Caffeine segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Caffeine Market Segmentation Analysis- by End User : The Caffeine Market based on type can be further segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Flavors & Fragrances, Skin Care Products and Others.

Caffeine Market Segmentation Analysis - by Geography : Based on Geography the Caffeine market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World based on geography.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Caffeine Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

3. Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

4. Aarti Healthcare Ltd.

5. Jilin Shulan Synthetic Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

