ANY.RUN Named Twice as Malware Monitoring Innovators 2022

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a malware sandbox is recognized as Monitoring & Analysis Innovators 2022 by the Technology Innovator Awards 2022 and Malware Monitoring Innovators of the Year by Global Awards 2022/23.

About awards

This year Innovation in Business has organized the 2022 Technology Innovator Awards. Technology pioneers able to provide solutions to meet a wide range of needs are sought for the award.

Global Awards 2022/23 recognize and reward small and medium-sized businesses that stand out in their industries. Awarded to the exemplars of success in their respective fields, the award represents the pinnacle of accomplishment within the business world.

“It is an honor for our team to receive double recognition as a malware monitoring innovator of the year from our peers in the wider business community,” said Alexey Lapshin, CEO of ANY.RUN. “It also highlights the tremendous opportunity we have to enhance cybersecurity and make it accessible for everyone.”

Read more in the article at ANY.RUN blog