Antifreeze Market Increasing Demand with Leading Players, USD 7.85 billion, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

Antifreeze Market

Antifreeze Market

Data Bridge Market Research Published the Latest Antifreeze Market Study with an in-depth analysis of the size, demand, growth and trends forecast.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Antifreeze Market" is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. This market report provides an orderly estimation of the key challenges in terms of sales, export/import, or revenue that any business may have to face in the coming years. While exploring the market definition, this report precisely researches market driving factors and market restraints. The Antifreeze market research report also studies the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics which enables building up production strategies for the Antifreeze industry. Moreover, very loyal sources such as journals, newspapers, company websites, and annual reports of the companies have been referred to collect the data which can be relied upon confidently.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the antifreeze market was valued at USD 5.08 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 7.85 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Antifreeze Market Analysis:

The Antifreeze market is being driven by the rising adoption of IoT products. The upsurge in the adoption rate of underwater acoustic modems in naval defense is a major factor driving the market's growth. The changing insurer’s focus from product-based to consumer-centric strategies is driving up demand for Antifreeze equipment market. Other significant factors such as rising awareness amongst insurers towards digital channels, and technological advancement will cushion the growth rate of Antifreeze market. Furthermore, upsurge in the adoption rate of cloud-based digital solutions by the insurers to obtain the high scalability will accelerate the growth rate of Antifreeze market for the forecast period mentioned above.

Moreover, increasing awareness amongst insurers to access a broader segment of the market and emerging new markets will boost the beneficial opportunities for the Antifreeze market growth.

However, difficulties involved in the integration of insurance platforms with legacy systems will act as major retrain and further impede the market's growth. The dearth of skilled workforce will challenge the growth of the Antifreeze market.

List of the leading companies operating in the Antifreeze Market includes:

Valvoline Inc. (U.S.)
Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)
BASF SE (Germany)
TotalEnergies (France)
Chevron Corporation. (U.S.)
Royal Dutch Shell plc (U.K.)
OLD WORLD INDUSTRIES, LLC (U.S.)
Prestone Products Corporation (U.S.)
Arteco (Belgium)
AMSOIL INC. (U.S.)
Recochem Corporation. (Canada)
Motul (France)

Recent Development

In August 2021, Valvoline Inc. and Haertol introduced new coolants technology designed specifically for modern engines, Valvoline Antifreeze Coolant HT-12 Green and Valvoline Antifreeze Coolant HT-12 Pink.

In July 2021, Castrol launched Castrol ON e-thermal fluid, an advanced new direct battery e-thermal fluid that will allow future generations of E.V.s to be charged more quickly while also providing increased performance, protection, and sustainability.

Global Antifreeze Market Dynamics

Drivers

Incorporation of high performance lubricants

The introduction of high-performance lubrication as a result of changing environmental regulations to reduce carbon footprints has resulted in high-performance and enhanced fuel efficiency of vehicles. Automotive antifreeze is added to high-performance lubricants to keep them from freezing, which increases engine durability. This is expected to provide a significant growth to the automotive antifreeze market in the coming years. To ensure market sustainability, key market players are focusing on new product launch strategies and geographic expansion.

Development of bio-based antifreeze to eliminate toxicity in the nature

Prolonged exposure to automotive antifreeze can cause poisoning in humans as well as toxic effects in small animals. Governments in several countries are taking disciplinary actions to offset harmful effects that could harm the environment by contaminating water resources.

As a result, manufacturers in the automotive antifreeze market are incorporating bio-based antifreeze into various lubricant formulations in order to meet the standards set forth by various government bodies. As it is environmentally friendly and biodegradable, consumers are increasingly preferring bio-based automotive antifreeze.

Opportunity

Increased demand for antifreeze and engine coolant products from original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket in the automotive industry is driving the antifreeze market forward. Furthermore, in the forecast period, battery thermal management using liquid cooling systems in electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the antifreeze market.

Restraints

However, the introduction of coolants with long service lives and the rising trend of engine downsizing are acting as market restraints for antifreeze in the forecasted period, whereas the volatile price of raw materials, combined with antifreeze recycling, will challenge market growth over the forecast period.

This antifreeze market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the antifreeze market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Antifreeze Market Segmentation:

Technology

Inorganic Acid Technology (IAT)
Organic Acid Technology (OAT)
Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT)

Product type

Glycerine
Propylene Glycol
Ethylene Glycol

Vehicle type

Passenger Vehicle
Low Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Application

Automotive
Aerospace
Industrial heat transfer
Cooling Systems

Antifreeze Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Antifreeze market report are South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, the Rest of Middle East and Africa, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America. North America dominates globally due to rising demand for advanced technologies and software design and development.

Antifreeze Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

How much revenue will the Antifreeze market generate by the end of the forecast period?
Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?
What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Antifreeze market?
Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Antifreeze market?
What indicators are likely to stimulate the Antifreeze market?
What are the main strategies of the major players in the Antifreeze market to expand their geographic presence?
What are the main advances in the Antifreeze market?
How do regulatory standards affect the Antifreeze market?

Table of Content: Global Antifreeze Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Global Antifreeze Market, Component

7 Global Antifreeze Market, End-User

8 Global Antifreeze Market, Insurance Application

9 Global Antifreeze Market, Deployment Type

10 Global Antifreeze Market Organization Size

10 Global Antifreeze Market, By Region

11 Global Antifreeze Market, Company Landscape

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Company Profile

14 Questionnaire

15 Related Reports

