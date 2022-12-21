Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,535 in the last 365 days.

OEG Offshore's Jet A-1 Experts Deliver Bespoke Solutions for Rescinded Filter Monitor Technology

Aberdeenshire, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - Since the publication of the current edition of UK CAP 437 in July 2021, OEG Offshore's (OEG) UK aviation team has supported helideck owners and operators with the complete removal of monitor elements from offshore helicopter refuelling systems to meet the latest requirements of the standard.



Image Caption L to R: Project Engineers Oliver Moore and Derek Wallace inspecting an example of a modified legacy filter monitor vessel at OEG Offshore's Cairnrobin, Aberdeen workshop facility.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8902/148868_8e2cf9ce94526b2b_002full.jpg

The change in the filtration requirements outlined in CAP 437 is in response to evidence that Super-Absorbent Polymer (SAP) contained in monitor elements has been the cause of aircraft operability issues in several commercial aircraft incidents. Therefore, elements containing SAP are no longer suitable for use within Jet A-1 fuel delivery systems.

With the hard deadline of 1st July 2023 on the horizon for complete cessation of use, a growing number of UKCS and global energy operators, platform owners, and drilling contractors are calling on OEG's experienced aviation team to deliver cost-effective and system-specific solutions to ensure compliance of equipment on their oil and gas assets.

Stevie Skinner, Technical Manager for OEG Offshore UK's aviation division comments, "With safety at the forefront of these changes, although many successful transitions have already been completed, we are currently supporting several UK operators to assess requirements and develop management of change for removal and replacement of monitor elements in their refuelling systems ahead of the deadline next year.

We'd always recommend that helideck owners or operators contact OEG if they are unsure if their current helicopter refuelling package is compliant, and we can discuss ways we can help them achieve CAP 437 compliance."

As regulations change, OEG continues to keep customers informed of requirements for continued compliance with CAP 437 and industry best practice.

OEG design, manufacture, install and commission standard and bespoke helicopter refuelling packages as well as offering refurbishment and upgrade services for all helifuel systems and components.

Issued by OEG Offshore. For further information, contact Lorraine Mitchell lorraine.mitchell@oegoffshore.com.

--Ends-

Editor's Notes

OEG Offshore

OEG is a leading provider of a range of support services to the offshore energy industry across marine logistics, equipment supply, project management, personnel, communications, cable and subsea services. Headquartered in Aberdeen, UK, OEG operates from more than 65 main bases around the world.

Visit www.oegoffshore.com.

OEG Offshore

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8902/148868_8e2cf9ce94526b2b_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148868

You just read:

OEG Offshore's Jet A-1 Experts Deliver Bespoke Solutions for Rescinded Filter Monitor Technology

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.