Proactive news headlines including St George Mining, European Lithium, Infinity Lithium Corporation and Pharmaxis Ltd

St George Mining Ltd SGQ has secured $2 million in a strategic investment from Hongkong Xinwei Electronic Co., Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd – globally recognised for its industry-leading credentials in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion batteries.

European Lithium Ltd ( EUR EULIF has marked a major milestone in the development of the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria, signing the first offtake agreement for battery-grade lithium hydroxide with global automotive giant BMW through EUR's Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium AT GmbH.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd INF and LG Energy Solution have extended discussions relating to a potential offtake agreement for battery-grade lithium hydroxide from the San José Lithium Project in Extremadura, Spain.

Pharmaxis Ltd ( PXS PMXSF announces that the clinical trial of its topical anti-scarring drug PXS-6302 has completed recruitment with the last of the 42 patients dosed earlier this week.

Antilles Gold Ltd ( AAU ANTMF is tapping the expertise of geological consultants Geos Mining to assess the potential of the 40-kilometre-long New Horizons polymetallic mineral belt in central Cuba.

Emperor Energy Ltd EMP has used upgraded dynamic production modelling to increase its base case production rate to 125 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) per day at Judith Gas Field in the Gippsland Basin, off the coast of eastern Victoria.

St George Mining Ltd SGQ has ended its 2022 drilling campaign at the Mt Alexander Project in WA's Goldfields with more positive assays from the Jailbreak Prospect, confirming that lithium-bearing pegmatite outcrops cover 20 square kilometres.

Nova Minerals Ltd ( NVA NVAAF has revealed the potential for a second mining centre in the southern area of its flagship Estelle Gold Project in Alaska as the foot print at its high-grade RPM project continues to grow.

Magnetite Mines Ltd MGT welcomes the completion of a peer review of the process plant for the Razorback Iron Ore Project in South Australia with outcomes confirming the feasibility of the Hatch-engineered flowsheet and plant design.

Poseidon Nickel Ltd ( POS PSDNF has completed an exceptionally oversubscribed share purchase plan (SPP), receiving valid applications for A$9 million worth of shares in a capital raise that targeted just A$3 million in funds.

South Harz Potash Ltd SHP has received encouraging results from metallurgical tests on core samples collected from drill holes OHM-01 and OHM-02 within the Ohmgebirge Mining Licence at the South Harz Potash District in Germany.

Polymetals Resources Ltd POL has boosted its finances by $1 million after completing a private placement to a strategic investor.

Ora Banda Mining Ltd OBM will receive A$12.74 million in non-dilutive debt and royalty funding from its largest shareholder, Hawke's Point Holdings LP, which holds 45.29% of the company.

Critical Resources Ltd CRR continues to enhance the lithium potential of the Mavis Lake Project in Ontario, Canada, with multiple thick intercepts of spodumene-bearing pegmatite returned from the current drill program.

Helix Resources Ltd HLX has completed a 612.7-metre-deep diamond drill hole at the Canbelego Joint Venture (JV) Project in the Cobar Basin of western New South Wales, investigating a major off-hole conductive target prospective for copper mineralisation.

Evion Group NL EVG says recent "outstanding" independent test results strengthen the case for establishing a standalone downstream graphite processing business to supply the lithium battery industry in Europe.

C29 Metals Ltd C is preparing to kick off the new year with drilling at the Pocitos 7 exploration licence in Salta province of Argentina, in the heart of South America's renowned Lithium Triangle.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd ( KZA KZIA has taken the next step to explore the use of its lead asset paxalisib in other cancer indications, a departure from the company's traditional focus on brain cancers, according to Edison Investment Research Ltd.

