High-Performance Pavement Marking Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2.2 Billion in 2027

Raipur, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the High-Performance Pavement Marking Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3062/high-performance-pavement-marking-materials-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the High-Performance Pavement Marking Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Stringent regulations on VOC emissions

Government programs for the procurement of environmentally friendly materials such as the EU's Green Public Procurement

Increasing concern toward environmental safety and human health risk

Evaluation and implementation of an increase in the width of longitudinal traffic lines and length of skip lines

Development of advanced driver assistance technologies

Development of safe paths for non-vehicular road users

Rising concern toward road safety to reduce road accidents

Increasing road maintenance spending

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

High-Performance Pavement Marking Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type (Thermoplastics, 2-Components, and Tapes),

(Thermoplastics, 2-Components, and Tapes), By Application Type (Roads & Highways, Airport Marking, Parking Lot, and Others),

(Roads & Highways, Airport Marking, Parking Lot, and Others), By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World)





High-Performance Pavement Marking Market Insights

By Product Type

The high-performance pavement marking materials market is segmented into thermoplastics, 2-components, and tapes. Thermoplastics remained the most popular materials and are likely to remain the dominant and fastest-growing product type in the market during the forecasted period. They are a cost-efficient marking material, which is available at a relatively low cost than tapes and plural-components marking materials. Their increasing adoption is expected to support their dominance in the coming years, due to their low cost, high durability, and good retro-reflectivity. Gravity extrusion, ribbon application, and spraying are some of the methods used for their applications.

By Application Type

The market is segmented into roads & highways, airport marking, parking lots, and others. Roads & highways are expected to remain the biggest demand generators for high-performance pavement marking materials during the forecast period. Different types of markings, which include longitudinal marking, transverse marking, hazard marking, block marking, an arrow marking, and directional marking, are shown using high-performance pavement marking materials on streets and highways. A growing road network coupled with the growing concern toward road safety to mitigate fatal accidents would add a stir to the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing region in the market for high-performance pavement marking materials during the forecast period owing to the region's largest share of the global road network, with major contributors including China, India, Japan, and Australia. Various government plans, such as China National Highway Network Planning (2013-2030) to expand the Chinese road network and the Indian government's plan to add 80 new airports by 2025, would generate new opportunities for the market participants. Increasing road networks and improving road connectivity in the region, along with the growing focus of regional governments on the maintenance and repair of roads, would support the growth of the market in the region. In addition, various countries in the region are taking innovative initiatives to increase road safety by investing in new types of high-performance pavement markings. For instance, recently, the Australian government has introduced photo-luminescent markings on their roads that shine in the dark.

COVID-19 Impact on the High-Performance Pavement Marking Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Digital Health market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3062/high-performance-pavement-marking-materials-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Ennis Flint, Inc. (PPG Industries, Inc.)

3M

Geveko Markings (The Solix Group AB Company)

SWARCO

Nippon Paint

Aximum S.A. (Colas Group)

Kansai Helios

Landscapus Inc.

Zhejiang Tiancheng Transportation Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanxi Zhongtu Traffic Technology Co., Ltd.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the High-Performance Pavement Marking Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

Traffic Marking Solutions Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/3061/traffic-marking-solutions-market.html

Concrete Floor Coatings Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/1360/concrete-floor-coatings-market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176