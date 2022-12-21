LBank Weekly Listing Report, 19th December 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

Scheduled this week starting on 19th November.

Project: LYNK

Listing date: 19th December

Key words: Listed on Uniswap, ERC20

Official Website: https://lynkey.com/

About:

LynKey blockchain-powered ecosystem is tokenizing over 8+ billion dollars of premium property/tourism and luxury experiences in Vietnam, Singapore, Australia and other countries in the world. A decentralised platform for property rights to use and tourism utility, powered by the blockchain, for the members.

Project: CRA

Listing date: 20th December

Key words: Gamefi, Initial Listing, BSC

Official Website: https://www.cracle.io/

About:

CRACLE is an innovative Total Metaverse Platform that combines blockchain and various content services. Also, CRACLE introduced a new concept metaverse called 'X2E'. X2E is an abbreviation of 'X to Earn', where 'X' stands for 'infinite scalability'. This is not only P2E (Play to Earn) and M2E (Move to Earn) games or services familiar to existing users, but also L2E (Listen to Earn), S2E (Sleep to Earn), and T2E (Trade to Earn) categories. It is a more comprehensive and progressive metaverse platform than ever before, infinitely expanded. In addition, the CRACLE Token of the CRACLE project is a coin specialized for WEB 3.0 so that anyone can easily use X2E.

Project: FLAG

Listing date: 20th December

Key words: Media, Listed on Bitmart, P2B, Polygon

Official Website: flagtoken.net

About:

FLAG is is official crypto token for Flag Media and the Flag Media partner network. Flag Media is the parent company of CryptoTimesRegister.com, GlobalBusinessDaily.com, PRDailyWire.com, CEOExtra.com, EmpireStories.com, and more than 50 other online news sources and magazines. Flag Media is building FLAGMART, a commerce portal where business vendors and individual users can meet buyers and offer products, services, gifts cards, events, and experiences using FLAG tokens.

Project: NGR

Listing date: 21st December

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Klay

Official Website: https://ngr.bizmarvel.co.kr/kr/views/index.html#team

About:

The Bizmarble Foundation project is a carbon-neutral technology that combines offline carbon dioxide decomposition reduction technology with an online carbon data monitoring platform. We have successfully completed the demonstration at the Resource Circulation Center of a medium-sized company in Korea, and the demonstration of the Resource Circulation Center in Yeonggwang-gun, Jeollanam-do will be operational soon. Although carbon-neutral technologies around the world are concentrated on CCUS (Carbon Capture and Storage Utilization), Bizmarble utilizes CCUD (Carbon Decomposition Reduction Utilization) technology and solutions. Our goal is to become a leading company in the B2B and B2C markets.

Project: DEXO

Listing date: 21st December

Key words: Others, Listed on Pancake, BSC

Official Website: https://dexo.org

About:

DEXO is the native BEP-20 Token that fuels the entire Dexo eco system. It acts as both a "Utility and Dexo Governance" Token.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 12th December to 18th December 2022

Name: HMT

Weekly gain: 43%

Official Website: https://www.humanprotocol.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hmt/usdt

Name: IMPT

Weekly gain: 56%

Official Website: https://www.impt.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/impt/usdt

Name: PPC

Weekly gain: 40%

Official Website: http://paypointcoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ppc/usdt

Name: LL

Weekly gain: 1666%

Official Website: https://lightlink.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ll/usdt

Name: NIMB

Official Website: https://nimbusplatform.io/zh/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/nimb/usdt

Name: TOKAMAK

Official Website: https://tokamak.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tokamak/usdt

Name: SFUSD

Official Website: https://sfusd.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/sfusd/usdt

LBank Weekly Listing Report

