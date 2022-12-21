Submit Release
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 19th December 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 19th November.

Project: LYNK
Listing date: 19th December
Key words: Listed on Uniswap, ERC20
Official Website: https://lynkey.com/

About:

LynKey blockchain-powered ecosystem is tokenizing over 8+ billion dollars of premium property/tourism and luxury experiences in Vietnam, Singapore, Australia and other countries in the world. A decentralised platform for property rights to use and tourism utility, powered by the blockchain, for the members.

Project: CRA
Listing date: 20th December
Key words: Gamefi, Initial Listing, BSC
Official Website: https://www.cracle.io/

About:

CRACLE is an innovative Total Metaverse Platform that combines blockchain and various content services. Also, CRACLE introduced a new concept metaverse called 'X2E'. X2E is an abbreviation of 'X to Earn', where 'X' stands for 'infinite scalability'. This is not only P2E (Play to Earn) and M2E (Move to Earn) games or services familiar to existing users, but also L2E (Listen to Earn), S2E (Sleep to Earn), and T2E (Trade to Earn) categories. It is a more comprehensive and progressive metaverse platform than ever before, infinitely expanded. In addition, the CRACLE Token of the CRACLE project is a coin specialized for WEB 3.0 so that anyone can easily use X2E.

Project: FLAG
Listing date: 20th December
Key words: Media, Listed on Bitmart, P2B, Polygon
Official Website: flagtoken.net

About:

FLAG is is official crypto token for Flag Media and the Flag Media partner network. Flag Media is the parent company of CryptoTimesRegister.com, GlobalBusinessDaily.com, PRDailyWire.com, CEOExtra.com, EmpireStories.com, and more than 50 other online news sources and magazines. Flag Media is building FLAGMART, a commerce portal where business vendors and individual users can meet buyers and offer products, services, gifts cards, events, and experiences using FLAG tokens. 

Project: NGR
Listing date: 21st December
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Klay
Official Website: https://ngr.bizmarvel.co.kr/kr/views/index.html#team

About:

The Bizmarble Foundation project is a carbon-neutral technology that combines offline carbon dioxide decomposition reduction technology with an online carbon data monitoring platform. We have successfully completed the demonstration at the Resource Circulation Center of a medium-sized company in Korea, and the demonstration of the Resource Circulation Center in Yeonggwang-gun, Jeollanam-do will be operational soon. Although carbon-neutral technologies around the world are concentrated on CCUS (Carbon Capture and Storage Utilization), Bizmarble utilizes CCUD (Carbon Decomposition Reduction Utilization) technology and solutions. Our goal is to become a leading company in the B2B and B2C markets.

Project: DEXO
Listing date: 21st December
Key words: Others, Listed on Pancake, BSC
Official Website: https://dexo.org

About:

DEXO is the native BEP-20 Token that fuels the entire Dexo eco system. It acts as both a "Utility and Dexo Governance" Token.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 12th December to 18th December 2022

Name: HMT
Weekly gain: 43%
Official Website: https://www.humanprotocol.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hmt/usdt

Name: IMPT
Weekly gain: 56%
Official Website: https://www.impt.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/impt/usdt

Name: PPC
Weekly gain: 40%
Official Website: http://paypointcoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ppc/usdt

Name: LL
Weekly gain: 1666%
Official Website: https://lightlink.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ll/usdt

Name: NIMB
Official Website: https://nimbusplatform.io/zh/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/nimb/usdt

Name: TOKAMAK
Official Website: https://tokamak.network/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tokamak/usdt

Name: SFUSD
Official Website: https://sfusd.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/sfusd/usdt

LBank Weekly Listing Report

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 19th December 2022

