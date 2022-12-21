Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 6000 Block of Clay Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the 6000 block of Clay Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:54 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim and a juvenile male victim, inside of a residential facility, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to local hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

The preliminary investigation suggests the suspect, who was representing himself as a police officer, was granted entry to a residential facility. Once inside and after a brief conversation, the suspect produced a handgun and discharged it multiple times, striking both victims. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.