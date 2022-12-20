Party General Secretary attends national political-military conference

VIETNAM, December 20 -

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Tuesday told the defence force to build a politically strong army which is loyal to the Party, the nation and the people.

He made the order while attending the national political-military conference in Hà Nội to review performance in 2022 and set out goals for next year.

The event was held by the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence.

Party chief Trọng praised the commission and the ministry for their achievements in 2022.

According to reports, in 2022, the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence strictly managed airspace, sea, borders, inland and cyberspace as well as applied achievements of military science and defence industry to improve the strength of the whole force.

In 2023, the commission and the ministry will continue to build and consolidate a strong people-centred national defence while improving the army’s combat capacity.

The units will continue to foster international cooperation through the UN Peacekeeping Force and post-war remediation activities.

Trọng said in 2023, the army would need to improve its capacity for forecasting and researching and continue to make strategic defence-security consultations to the Party and the State in order to actively respond to scenarios.

Consultations must focus on flexible strategies and solutions that help early prevent the risks of war and conflict, he said.

Trọng requested that the whole army should be aware of and deeply grasp the implementation of the people-centred national defence policy and improve the efficiency of national defence management at all levels.

He ordered the Central Military Commission and the national defence ministry to closely coordinate with sectors and localities to effectively implement strategies, projects and legal systems on military and national defence.

He asked the army force to improve combat readiness and power to always stand ready to protect the homeland’s airspace, seas, borders, inland and cyberspace.

The army has been told to do research and develop military art relevant with various types of high-tech warfare.

Trọng emphasised the need to build a strong and transparent Party committee of the army in terms of politics, ideology, morality, organisation and strengthen the Party's absolute and direct leadership in all aspects of the army.

Every Party member in the army must set an example in all aspects, always have to review performance and correct themselves in order to live up to the noble title of Uncle Hồ’s soldiers, he said. —VNS