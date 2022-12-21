Aerospace Composite Ducting Market is Projected to Reach US$ 0.7 Billion in 2026

Aerospace Composite Ducting Market is expected to reach US$ 0.7 Billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021- 2026, reports Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Aerospace Composite Ducting Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV, and Spacecraft),

(Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV, and Spacecraft), By Reinforcement Type (Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, and Other Composites),

(Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, and Other Composites), By Material Type (Epoxy Composites, Phenolic Composites, Other Thermoset Composites, and Thermoplastic Composites),

(Epoxy Composites, Phenolic Composites, Other Thermoset Composites, and Thermoplastic Composites), By Pressure Type (High-Pressure Ducting and Low-Pressure Ducting),

(High-Pressure Ducting and Low-Pressure Ducting), By Application Type (ECS, APU, Avionic Ventilation, and Others),

(ECS, APU, Avionic Ventilation, and Others), By Region (Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America)





Aerospace Composite Ducting Market Insights

By Platform Type

Stratview Research has segmented the market as commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft, UAV, and spacecraft. Commercial aircraft is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the aerospace composite ducting market during the forecast period, driven by ungrounding of B737 Max, the ramp-up of Airbus A320 family monthly production, and the development of high-thrust engines. A continuous shift from metal ducts to composite ducts in both low-pressure and high-pressure applications is another key factor giving a thrust to the segment’s market.

By Duct Type

High-pressure ducting is likely to remain the faster-growing duct type during the forecast period. Low-pressure applications dominate the global aerospace composite ducting market. Composite ducting is widely preferred in low-pressure applications throughout the entire breadth of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft types and offers several advantages, such as being lightweight, excellent strength, thermal resistance, and the ability to mold complex shapes.

By Reinforcement Type

The market has been segmented as glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites, and other composites. Glass fiber is the most widely used reinforcement type in the market and is expected to remain the largest reinforcement type over the next five years. This fiber type is highly preferred in low-pressure applications, such as cabin air recirculation and cabin sidewall riser as it offers good mechanical performance at a relatively lower cost. Epoxy, phenolic, and thermoplastic resins are used along with the glass fibers to manufacture ducting. Carbon fiber is likely to witness the highest growth over the next five years.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace composite ducting assemblies over the next five years. The region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of several major players, such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Bombardier, and the presence of major composite ducting manufacturers. Asia-Pacific is likely to experience the highest growth in the coming five years, driven by the commencement of commercial and regional aircraft manufacturing in China and Japan, upcoming indigenous aircraft, C919, and increasing defense spending.

COVID-19 Impact on the Aerospace Composite Ducting Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Aerospace Composite Ducting market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

Who are the Key Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

CFM

GE Aviation Engines

Pratt & Whitney

Boeing

Airbus

Lockheed Martin

Bombardier

Embraer

ATR

Cessna

Gulfstream

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Composite Ducting Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

