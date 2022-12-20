New Boot Design and NWU Fleece Wear Rules Announced in Extensive Uniform Update

The update also announces seven uniform policy improvements while introducing details of five additional uniform initiatives now underway.

"The following uniform and grooming policy updates are intended to reduce out-of-pocket expenses, simplify sea bag requirements, and to announce design changes of uniform components and breast insignia," Vice Adm. Richard J. Cheeseman, the chief of naval personnel, wrote in the message.

Here's a look at the highlights:

I-Boot 5

The Navy's latest in working uniform footwear, in development for the past four years, became operational Oct. 1 when issue started at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill.

The I-Boot 5 is a lightweight safety boot with a full inner lining and steel toes. Its smooth outer leather uppers will be available in either black or brown.

Wearing the boot is approved for nearly every Navy environment, including flight decks at all commands afloat and ashore. The boot should be available in January 2023 at Navy Exchange Uniform Shops.

Existing Navy Working Uniform boots and the I-Boot 4 remain authorized for wear as long as they are serviceable. Other approved optional boots are also still authorized for wear. A complete list is available in the Navy Uniform Regulations.

Black Cold Weather Parka

Also, effective immediately, the black cold weather parka (CWP) can be worn with the NWU Type III when wearing camouflage isn't a mission requirement.

However, wear is only authorized ashore in non-operational and non-industrial environments. That's because the CWP material isn't strong enough to withstand use in industrial or operational environments, which will cause premature wear and tear and shorten its wear life.

The NWU Type III parka is still authorized, and the expansion of CWP wear is in addition to its intended purpose as an outer garment for wear with service and service dress uniforms.

Alternate PT Uniform Fitness Suit

Now approved is an alternate version of the existing Navy's fitness suit jacket and pants. While retaining the design and color of the standard fitness suit, the new version has no reflective piping.

According to the message, the new version should be available at your local Navy Exchange Uniform Center in November 2022. Sailors should wear a reflective belt or vest when wearing the physical training uniform outdoors while working out during reduced visibility hours.

Naval Security Force Insignia

The Navy is phasing out the four-digit, alpha-numeric serial number on Navy Security Force (NSF) Identification (ID) Badges. Effective immediately, a new badge will be issued. It is identical to the original, except where the serial number was at the base of the badge now has a black engraved star instead.

NSF metal badges with the serial number design are still authorized for wear until the Sailor is honorably discharged or retired. The new NSF metal identification badges will be available for command purchase; details and stock numbers are in the NAVADMIN.

Qualifying Sailors can now wear the newly approved Navy Security Force Qualification Breast Insignia, expected in Navy Exchange Uniform Shops soon.

The award of the insignia is through the Navy Security Force Qualification Program, which was approved earlier this year in NAVADMIN 094/22 on April 13. The qualification program is only open to active and reserve Sailors in the Master-at-Arms rating and Navy Security Force Officers.

Dinner Dress Blue and White Jacket

Lieutenant commanders will no longer be mandated to have the Dinner Dress Blue and White uniforms. That requirement is changed, only requiring O-5 through O-10 officers to have the uniform. It remains optional for pay grades E-1 through O-4.

Female Uniform Updates

For women, the earring policy now allows optional wear of silver, white and yellow gold, white pearl and colorless diamond earrings with all uniforms for both officers and enlisted.

Earring manner of wear and authorized size while in uniform remains the same as outlined in the Navy Uniform Regulations. However, earring wear may be restricted by the commanding officer if they present a foreign object debris hazard.

The belted white skirt is now authorized for optional wear with the officer and chief petty officer Summer White and Service Dress White uniforms, along with the unbelted white skirt, which remains optional.

Women can also look forward to a redesigned Maternity Service Dress Blue Coat, expected to be available sometime in 2023. Design improvements include adjustable side tabs to align with all current maternity uniform tops.

Also under development are two new over-blouse concepts for the female officer and chief petty officer Summer White and Service Dress Blue uniforms, respectively. Initial designs are currently under development.

Size Standardization Underway

The Chief of Naval Personnel, Navy Exchange Service Command and Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility are carrying out a collaborative effort to improve the design and fit of male and female Sailor uniforms through standardization of sizes.

The plan expects to give a better fit of uniforms to today's population, reducing the need for alterations beyond typical hemming. The effort's current focus is on female slacks, skirts, shirts and blouses.

More details are available in the NAVADMIN. More uniform information is available on the Navy Uniform Matters Website.

The Navy Uniform Matters Office welcomes feedback and recommendations from Sailors about uniform and grooming policies via the MyNavy UNIFORMS App or MyNavy Portal. Once signed into MNP, select Professional Resources, then choose Navy U.S. Uniforms and "Ask the Chiefs."

For more news from the Chief of Naval Personnel, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, or visit https://www.navy.mil/cnp.