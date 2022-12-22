AIHCON Is Here To Fulfill Health Care Consulting Firms Needs

The leading Practice Management Solution provider is here to take care of healthcare consulting needs for firms looking for them

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIHCON is an innovative healthcare consultancy that provides high-quality, value-based healthcare services. It helps its clients to achieve optimal healthcare outcomes through its extensive network of providers and relationships with leading specialists in the industry. The team at AIHCON has tons of experience working with some of the biggest names in health care. It helps with Practice Management, PCMH Certification, Revenue Cycle Management , and Virtual Practice. The firm strives to help its clients to transform into patient-centered value-based payment contracts with state and commercial carriers.AIHCON provides a range of services, including appointment Management, clinical data management, portal management, patient experience enhancement, credential alert system, and HIPAA Compliant file sharing.The company's appointment management services help medical practices manage their appointments more efficiently. It helps to improve overall patient satisfaction by providing a convenient way for doctors and patients to book appointments online at any time or day of the week. The ability to manage practice, including billing and collecting from patients, scheduling appointments and procedures, managing employee tasks, and managing inventory and supplies, is a godsend. This includes PCMH Certification training if required!The clinical data management system effectively and easily manages all patients' files in one place by creating customizable templates for needs while automatically generating reports based on criteria set up within it. This ensures no duplicate records are created during the process, which saves both times as well as money!AIHCON also allows tracking revenue from patient visits to know how much money comes in at any given time or how much money goes out each month for office supplies or other expenses related to running business. Its consultants have extensive experience in facilitating the development of innovative solutions for the design, implementation, and execution of complex healthcare consulting engagements.AIHCON has become an industry leader in developing value-based payment contracts that support both provider organizations and payers’ objectives while increasing profitability at both levels.Value-based healthcare is a system in which providers are incentivized to provide high-quality care at a reasonable cost. Its goal is to deliver value-based services to its clientele by leveraging the benefits of technology and innovation.AIHCON is An Inclusive Health Care Omni Network with the vision to reform the existing Health Care System efficiently. AIHCON provides a range of services to its clients, such as research, consulting, and training services, which help them achieve their business goals by connecting them with other providers of services via a network platform. It aims to provide comprehensive services that any healthcare organization or institution requires for the smooth functioning of its departments effectively.