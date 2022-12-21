Industrial UPS Market to Garner $7.4 Billion by 2026 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Industrial UPS Market is expected to reach US$7.4 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026. The Industrial UPS Market is taking a leap towards further alliance on a global scale. Growing pervasiveness throughout the countries like U.S for more sensitive electronic products which are easily damaged by power outages, spikes and other power inconsistencies is one of the driving factor for the growth of Industrial UPS Market in American countries. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Industrial UPS Market highlights the following areas –

• The rapidly expanding cloud computing technologies or the round-the-clock reliance on network services for ensuring business continuity is fuelling the demand for UPS.

• The Industrial UPS Market is highly competitive and mature. To address this challenge, manufacturers constantly needs to upgrade their product to more technology advanced products which further meets the continuously changing demand of the end user.

• Smart meters is also integrated with the ICT architecture to send signal or readings directly to the grid. So if there is a need for emergency power systems, the meter won’t be able to send any notifications to utility. Thus there is the need for power generators. So growing smart grids and smart meters will further bolster the Industrial UPS Market.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Topology - Online UPS segment dominates the Industrial UPS Market however frozen segment is set to grow at the fastest rate of 7.2%. The online UPS is the most advanced and most costly UPS. The inverter is continuously providing clean power from the battery to the computer equipment as it never receives power directly from the AC outlet.

• By Application - In the past few years, Industrial UPS Market grew at rapid rate resulting from huge investments by colocation and cloud service providers. Factors such as digitization and Internet of Things have resulted in huge spending by the service providers on UPS systems to expand footprints by meeting the growing demand for computations.

• By Geography - Though the demand for the uninterrupted power source is incessantly coming from all over the world, the Asia-Pacific region (China and Japan) is currently generating the most substantial chunk, with a global demand share growing to 36.4% in 2020. The entry barrier in the UPS industry is very low and any power generator company can enter this market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Industrial UPS Industry are -

1. PC-Schneider

2. Legrand

3. Socomec

4. ABB

5. Eaton Corp

