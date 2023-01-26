Pioneers In Skirts Impact Documentary Wins Regional Emmy Nomination
Daughter and Mother Filmmakers Tell a Socially Conscious Story About Gender Inequity and Ambition for Girls and Women at Work
We've seen audiences connecting with the problem individually, awakening with a sense of responsibility and empathy that empowers them to make a difference.”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Director Ashley Maria and Producer Lea-Ann Berst's film, Pioneers in Skirts has been nominated for a Regional Emmy Award.
— Ashley Maria, Director
Winners for this award will be announced February 25, 2023 by the Nashville/MidSouth Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
This social impact documentary film began with a simple storyline about women and ambition and what happens to that ambition after taking a job for which they were academically trained. Ashley Maria, a 20-something award-winning film director, ventured from college onto a career path strongly dominated by men. The film captures her story as the throughline while also following girls in a high-school robotics club, visits with female CEOs and a 2 Star General - as well as television icons Joan Darling and Norman Lear.
Pioneers in Skirts held its film festival debut at the Downtown LA Film Festival in 2019, winning Ashley Maria the Best New Director Award. The film has continued to win awards and recognition since that time as it makes its way through film festivals, keynote speeches, national women's organizations including the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, broadcast play on PBS television stations across the country, and more. The Regional Emmy nomination validates the film's positive mission of being a catalyst for meaningful conversations about taking action against cultural bias, sexism, and unfair stereotypes.
Pioneers in Skirts is creating those valuable, early conversations with students who view the film in an academic environment. Educators are embracing the film because it creates a conversation about what it feels like not to be invited to a group because the group is predominantly male. It allows teachers to start conversations about what marginalization can feel like - no matter your gender.
The film is a blueprint for having difficult conversations among a diverse population at work and in the community as well. "As long as the focus and spotlight remain on the conversation, Pioneers in Skirts will impart change," shared Lea-Ann Berst.
Suzette Cotto
Innovate Social Media
+1 281-794-4872
suzette@innovatesocialmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Pioneers In Skirts Official Movie Trailer