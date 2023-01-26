Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,182 in the last 365 days.

Pioneers In Skirts Impact Documentary Wins Regional Emmy Nomination

Pioneers in Skirts Logo

Pioneers In Skirts: A Movie About Women and Ambition

A Movie About Ambition

Pioneers In Skirts -A Movie About Ambition

Ashley Maria, Pioneers In Skirts Director

Ashley Maria, Pioneers In Skirts Director

Daughter and Mother Filmmakers Tell a Socially Conscious Story About Gender Inequity and Ambition for Girls and Women at Work

We've seen audiences connecting with the problem individually, awakening with a sense of responsibility and empathy that empowers them to make a difference.”
— Ashley Maria, Director
RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Director Ashley Maria and Producer Lea-Ann Berst's film, Pioneers in Skirts has been nominated for a Regional Emmy Award.

Winners for this award will be announced February 25, 2023 by the Nashville/MidSouth Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

This social impact documentary film began with a simple storyline about women and ambition and what happens to that ambition after taking a job for which they were academically trained. Ashley Maria, a 20-something award-winning film director, ventured from college onto a career path strongly dominated by men. The film captures her story as the throughline while also following girls in a high-school robotics club, visits with female CEOs and a 2 Star General - as well as television icons Joan Darling and Norman Lear.

Pioneers in Skirts held its film festival debut at the Downtown LA Film Festival in 2019, winning Ashley Maria the Best New Director Award. The film has continued to win awards and recognition since that time as it makes its way through film festivals, keynote speeches, national women's organizations including the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, broadcast play on PBS television stations across the country, and more. The Regional Emmy nomination validates the film's positive mission of being a catalyst for meaningful conversations about taking action against cultural bias, sexism, and unfair stereotypes.

Pioneers in Skirts is creating those valuable, early conversations with students who view the film in an academic environment. Educators are embracing the film because it creates a conversation about what it feels like not to be invited to a group because the group is predominantly male. It allows teachers to start conversations about what marginalization can feel like - no matter your gender.

The film is a blueprint for having difficult conversations among a diverse population at work and in the community as well. "As long as the focus and spotlight remain on the conversation, Pioneers in Skirts will impart change," shared Lea-Ann Berst.

Suzette Cotto
Innovate Social Media
+1 281-794-4872
suzette@innovatesocialmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Pioneers In Skirts Official Movie Trailer

You just read:

Pioneers In Skirts Impact Documentary Wins Regional Emmy Nomination

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.