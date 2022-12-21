Flow Chemistry Market size is forecasted to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Flow Chemistry Market size is forecasted to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flow Chemistry Market size is forecasted to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2022-2027. Flow chemistry deals with faster, safer, and cleaner production of a wide range of chemical products in multiple industries. The use of flow chemistry has intensified in the pharmaceutical industry in the last few years where it is utilized in the system development for active pharmaceutical ingredients and the discovery of new drugs. The pharmaceutical industry is booming globally with increasing production and shipments and this is projected to contribute to the market’s growth during the forecast period. For instance, as per the 2020 report by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, medicines production in the European region stood at USD 317,942.75 million in 2019 which was USD 300,434.09 in the previous year.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the flow chemistry market highlights the following areas -

1. The continuous stirred tank reactor dominated the flow chemistry market in 2021. This type of reactor offers continuous operation in a steady-state, making it the go-to option in the market.

2. The chemical industry is projected to influence the market’s growth in the forecast period. As per the June 2020 report by the American Chemistry Council, net exports of chemicals will reach USD 37 billion by 2025.

3. The North American region is expected to witness the highest demand for flow chemistry due to the expanding pharmaceutical industry in the region. For instance, according to the July 2020 stats by the United States National Library of Medicine, in 2019, overall US pharmaceutical expenditures in the US increased 5.4% compared to the previous year.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Flow Chemistry Market - By Reactor : Continuous stirred tank reactors dominated the flow chemistry market in 2021. It is one of the most commonly used reactors in multiple end-use industries. This type of reactor provides good temperature control, low operating cost, and maintains a continuous operation in a steady state. Owing to such diverse properties, market players and research organizations are opting for the higher uses of continuous stirred tank reactor.

2. Flow Chemistry Market - By End Use Industry : The pharmaceutical industry dominated the flow chemistry market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period. Flow chemistry is utilized in the development of systems for active pharmaceutical ingredients and the production of pharmaceutical drugs. The pharmaceutical industry is booming globally and this is anticipated to contribute to the market’s growth in the forecast period. For instance, according to the 2020 stats by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, imports of medicines in the European pharmaceutical stood at USD 387,325 in 2019 which was US$ 362,199 in the previous year.

3. Flow Chemistry Market - By Geography : The North American region held the largest share in the flow chemistry market in 2021 with a market share of up to 32%. The high demand for flow chemistry in the region is attributed to the increasing investment in the region’s pharmaceutical industry. Flow chemistry is used in the region’s pharmaceutical industry in the processing and development of several drugs.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flow Chemistry industry are:

1. Syrris Ltd

2. CEM Corporation

3. Milestone Srl

4. Biotage AB

5. Future Chemistry Holding BV.

