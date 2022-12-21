Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,527 in the last 365 days.

Curb inflation

VIETNAM, December 21 - Inflation has risen rapidly in many parts of the world. Though Việt Nam has a lower rate of inflation compared to most of its neighbours, businesses here are struggling with the rising costs of goods and products. The government has issued a number of fiscal and monetary policies to curb inflation as it set the target to maintain the consumer price index at under 4 per cent this year.

You just read:

Curb inflation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.