Number of passengers on domestic flights recovers

VIETNAM, December 21 - HÀ NỘI — It is expected that the total Vietnamese aviation market will reach 55 million passengers by the end of this year, an increase of 3.7 times compared to the previous year, recovering by nearly 70 per cent compared to 2019, pre-COVID-19 pandemic.

In particular, the sharp increase in domestic passenger transport has partly offset the slow recovery of international arrivals.

Specifically, the airline's domestic passenger transport reached 43.2 million passengers this year, an increase of 3.5 times compared to the previous year and an increase of more than 15 per cent compared to 2019.

However, international transport only reached 11 million visitors, despite growing 22 times over the previous year, but only equivalent to 27 per cent compared to 2019.

In terms of goods, the total volume of goods transported by air is estimated at more than 1.25 million tonnes, equivalent to the transport volume of 2019.

In which, the volume of domestic freight is still 40 per cent lower than in 2019, however, international freight transport rose by more than 10 per cent compared to 2019.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Việt Nam assessed and overviewed the Vietnamese aviation market of Việt Nam last year that the domestic market, which had strong growth in output, showed the effectiveness of COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures and the country’s proper market opening and restoration.

In addition, the authority actively discussed with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and aviation authorities of partner countries during the year to resume regular international flights after the pandemic is under control. — VNS

