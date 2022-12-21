Skin Packaging Market size is estimated to reach US$11.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Skin Packaging Market size is estimated to reach US$11.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Skin Packaging Market size is estimated to reach US$11.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Skin packaging is a type of carded packaging which is made with skin packaging machines. It comprises thin film shrunk around the applied product and then it is vacuum-sealed to the backing board. Skin packaging looks similar to that of blister packaging. However, the usage of skin packaging is significantly different. The basic components used in this packaging are plastic and paperboard. The films are then sealed uniformly using a vacuum sealing machine. Thus, it is also referred to as vacuum skin packaging. It is commonly used in the packaging of food products such as seafood and meat and also utilized in the packaging of car parts, consumer goods and hardware.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Skin Packaging market highlights the following areas -

1. The significant properties of skin packaging such as exceptional seal integrity, attractive packaging, the longer shelf life of products and superior toughness and clarity are expected to provide significant growth opportunities to increase the Skin Packaging Market size in coming years.

2. The notable demand for food packaging and increase in production of meat and meat products are driving the growth of the Skin Packaging Market.

3. Increase in demand for plastic Skin Packaging across the globe is providing substantial growth opportunities for the industry players in the Skin Packaging industry in near future.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Skin Packaging Market Segment Analysis – by Type : The plastic Skin Packaging segment held the largest share of over 57% in the Skin Packaging Market in 2021. Skin packaging is a type of carded packaging which is being used in a range of industries for the past few years. It provides easy-peel packaging which results in increased ease of opening to the end-users. Plastic is one of the most common materials used in skin packaging as it holds the product tightly against the paper board.

2. Skin Packaging Market Segment Analysis – by Application : The food segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period in the Skin Packaging Market. Skin packaging is similar to blister packaging which is highly efficient packaging, possessing superior optical properties. It provides a moisture barrier and extends the shelf-life of food products. It reduces food waste through extended shelf life, offers superior product presentation and reduces the consumption of materials.

3. Skin Packaging Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-Pacific held the largest share (41%) in the Skin Packaging Market in 2021. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising population, rising packaged food trends, pharmaceutical sector growth and others in this region. Growth in urbanization and increase in disposable income in this region have further boosted the consumption of packaged food. Furthermore, skin packaging is widely used for industrial purposes by automotive manufacturers, pump manufacturers and compressor manufacturers.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Skin Packaging industry are:

1. Amcor Plc

2. Sealed Air

3. Gruppo Fabbri

4. Stamar Packaging

5. KM Packaging Services Ltd.

