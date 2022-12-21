Industrial Communication Market Size to Gain 24.5 Billon, Globally, by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Industrial Ethernet plays a major driving factor in the Industrial communication market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Industrial Communication Market is expected to reach US$24.5 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Industrial communication protocol network is a special type of network, used to handle the real time control and integrity of data in harsh environment over large installation setup like factories. The market growth is mainly driven by the factors like reliability and faster communication protocols, automation in integrating the factories network and growth of wireless protocol gateways. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Industrial Communication Market highlights the following areas –

• Increased adoption of advanced technology increased usage of standardized wireless technologies such as Bluetooth ad WLAN contributes more for the growth.

• Industrial Ethernet plays a major driving factor in the Industrial communication market. It has the ability to connect for the long distance also able to connect more nodes for the communication purpose in the industry.

• APAC being the major producer of consumer electronics and expected to increase the demand for the industrial communication.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Communication Protocol - Industrial Communication market is segmented into Fieldbus Protocol, Industrial Ethernet protocol, And Wireless protocol based on the industrial Communication protocol. Ethernet holds the major share in the market at 62% in 2020. Fieldbus protocol follows at 31% in 2020. Fieldbus includes PROFIBUS, Modbus, and Devicenet are attributed towards the market growth.

• By End User Industry - Industrial communication market is segmented into Automotive and Transportation, Electronics, Aerospace, Oil & gas, Water & waste water, Energy and power, Mining, and others based on the end user industry. The leading sector which uses the industrial communication is Automotive and Transportation which accounts for 23% share in 2020.

• By Geography - Industrial Communication market is dominating in APAC region with major share of revenue and demand in 2020 at 35.6%. Developing countries like China and India are the largest producers of the electronic products and they are moving towards to the adoption of advanced technology and in-turn boosting the automotive sector by the use of automation.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Industrial Communication Industry are -

1. Emerson Electric Company

2. General Electric

3. Schneider Electric

4. TE connectivity

5. Siemens AG

