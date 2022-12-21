PVDF Membrane Market size is forecast to reach US$997.3 million by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

PVDF Membrane Market size is forecast to reach US$997.3 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PVDF Membrane Market size is forecast to reach US$997.3 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026. Polyvinylidene fluoride, also known as polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), is a special plastic material that belongs to the fluoropolymer family. PVDF membrane is used in chemical processing and other industrial facilities for various applications, such as water- and waste-treatment and membrane contact operations. PVDF membrane is used for nanofiltration and microfiltration applications. They are also used for acid gas absorption, stripping, and volatile organic compounds removal among others. The membranes also offer good resistance to acidic and organic solvents as compared to nitrocellulose or nylon membranes. Increased demand for PVDF membrane from biopharmaceutical industries is one of the major factors driving the market during the forecast period 2021-2026. According to the data published by IBEF, the Indian biotechnology industry was valued at USD 64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 150 billion by 2025. However, the high production cost of PVDF membrane is likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the PVDF Membrane market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Rapid urbanization, emerging economies, and increasing construction activities are the major factors driving the market growth.

2. The filtration segment is expected to hold a major market share between the forecast period 2020-2026.

3. The growing use of PVDF membrane in microfiltration, venting applications, and medical accessories are the key factors driving the PVDF Membrane Market during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. PVDF Membrane Market Segment Analysis - By Material : The Hydrophilic membrane segments accounted for approximately 65% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The hydrophilic PVDF membrane offers various physical properties, such as high porosity, high filtration efficiency, chemical & abrasion resistance, particle retention, and high flow rates among others.

2. PVDF Membrane Market Segment Analysis - By Technology : The ultrafiltration technology segment accounted for approximately 34% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Ultrafiltration membranes are used for separating larger materials such as colloids, particulates, fats, bacteria, and proteins. This technology requires low energy compared to other filtration technologies. The technology is widely preferred in the dairy industry, food industry, pharmaceutical, and chemical industry among others. Ultrafiltration technology can effectively remove pyrogens and endotoxins from solutions in biopharmaceutical products. The rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry is driving the market growth for the ultrafiltration segment.

3. PVDF Membrane Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The filtration/sterilization segment accounted for more than 36% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. PVDF membranes are extensively used infiltration processes in various end-use industries such as biopharmaceutical, petrochemical, and food & beverage among others. The growing food & beverage industry in emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Indonesia among others are supporting the market for the filtration segment.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the PVDF Membrane industry are:

1. BASF

2. Sika Carlisle Companies Inc

3. SOPREMA

4. Kemper System

5. Saint-Gobain

