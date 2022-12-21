Kyle Train Promoted General Manager of Hilton Head National RV Resort
Will have responsibility for the daily operations of the 97-acre resort that opened this past January
We are looking forward to becoming known as the finest RV Resort in the Southeast.”HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyle Train has been named General Manager of Hilton Head National RV Resort here, with responsibility for daily operations of the 97-acre RV resort that opened earlier this year.
— Kyle Train
Promotion of Train was announced by Bill Layman, Vice President of Operations for Scratch Golf, Inc. Scratch Golf is a subsidiary of The United Company, a diversified holdings enterprise whose holdings include RV resorts and golf courses, including the renowned championship Hilton Head National Golf Club that sits adjacent to the new RV Resort.
Layman said: “Train has excellent management and communications skills that will provide value to our day-to-day operations. He will have leadership responsibility for operations, marketing and guest experiences.”
A native of Toronto, Canada, Train is a graduate of Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia where he earned a degree in Commerce. He is an accomplished business owner, public speaker and golfer. Train founded a golf instruction company, “Fewer Bogeys Golf” after college, and comes to his new position following a year with the United Company based in Bristol, VA.
“United Company has been very supportive, and it’s a privilege to work in the RV industry where I see potential for tremendous growth over the coming decade,” said Train. “Recent studies have shown more than 80% of American households plan to spend more time outdoors in the near future, and the RV industry is a leader in serving this intention.”
Train said: “at Hilton Head National we are implementing fresh ideas that will highlight the exceptional features of our new RV property in ways that will endear our hospitality and leisure brand identity with our guests. We are looking forward to its becoming known as the finest RV Resort in the Southeast.”
Hilton Head National RV Resort opened in January of 2022. Complementing its 97 aces are an array of special amenities. These include a lazy-river pool complex, children’s playground, a two-acre, fully enclosed dog park, two miles of walking trails, clubhouse and chef-staffed restaurant and tiki bar. There is also a secluded adults-only area that has a separate pool, hot tub and clubhouse bar. The resort is open to Class A, B and C motorhomes as well as 5th wheels and other towables. It is the on RV Resort in the immediate Hilton Head area that welcomes towables.
More information about Hilton Head National RV Resort can be found at its website: HiltonHeadNationalRV.com or its Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/HHNRVResort.
“I look forward to watching the expression on the faces of our guests as they experience the various facets of our resort and realize what an exceptional RV resort this really is,” said Train.
Tom Gardo
DENARIUS GROUP
+1 843-384-0672
email us here