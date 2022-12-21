Manchin, Capito Announce $2.1 Million for 18 West Virginia Rural Development Projects

December 20, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,195,601 from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Program for 18 projects across West Virginia. The funding will support purchasing telecommunications technology for schools, helping agricultural producers and rural small businesses make energy efficiency improvements, providing quality, affordable housing for all West Virginians and improving water and wastewater infrastructure across the state.





“Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased USDA is investing more than $2.1 million in these 18 critical projects across West Virginia, which will boost economic growth, help equip our schools with telecommunications technology and assist agricultural producers in making energy efficiency improvements. The funding will also support providing quality, affordable housing for low-income families and bolstering water and wastewater infrastructure across the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects and I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”





“Rural Development investments like these from USDA help support specific needs in our communities that have the ability to improve the lives of West Virginians,” Senator Capito said. “From making sure our schools have state-of-the-art equipment, to equipping rural communities with the resources and infrastructure they need to compete in a national and global economy, to ensuring access to affordable housing is there for all our citizens, this $2.1 million investment from the USDA sets up West Virginia communities for a future of success.”





“The more than $2.1 million of investments announced today reaffirm USDA commitment to West Virginia’s rural communities,” said USDA Rural Development West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn. “These investments support climate-smart solutions that reduce energy costs and bolster the bottom-lines of our small businesses, expand distance learning capabilities of our educational institutions, help sustain safe and affordable housing options, and provide critical technical assistance support to our rural water utilities. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts this funding will have on our state in the months and years to come.”





Individual awards listed below:





USDA Rural Development’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants Program provides funding to rural communities to purchase advanced telecommunications technology and help overcome the effects of remoteness and low population density in connecting to the world.

$462,000 – Pocahontas County Board of Education

– Pocahontas County Board of Education This funding is made possible through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request and will be used to create a controlled atmosphere for operational efficiency and longevity of distance learning network equipment and end-user devices. Green Bank Elementary and Middle School is located within two distinct radio quiet zones and in order to minimize harmful interference, the equipment for this location must be hard wired and shielded. 3,000 rural residents will benefit from this project.

$111,000 – Shepherd University

– Shepherd University This funding is made possible through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request and will be used to purchase equipment to expand the Bridges to Degrees – Dual Enrollment Distant Learning program through Shepherd University. The main campus and the Tabler Farm location will be the hub sites to host college credit courses for Berkley Springs High School in Jefferson County and Washington High School in Morgan County. This project will benefit more than 2,000 rural students over a three-year period.





USDA Rural Development’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Loans and Grants Program provides funding for agricultural producers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems or to make energy efficiency improvements.

$285,585 – Davis Hill Development

– Davis Hill Development This funding will be used to purchase and install a 662 kilowatt (kW) solar system in Old Fields. Davis Hill Development is a newly created entity for the purposes of generating electricity. The system is estimated to produce 924,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, which is enough electricity to power 77 homes.

$69,128 – Handley House

– Handley House This funding will be used to purchase and install LED lighting and a heating and air condition system. Handley House Inc. that maintains and leases commercial space in rural Marshall County. This project will realize $7,738 per year in savings and will replace 62,974 kilowatt hours (kWh) (50 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power five homes.

$49,999 – Hotel 1841 LLC

– Hotel 1841 LLC This funding will be used to purchase and install insulation, windows, lighting and an exhaust fan. This project will realize $6,579 per year in savings and will reduce energy costs by 65,216 kilowatt hours (kWh) (63 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power five homes. Hotel 1841 LLC owns and operates a Hermitage Motor Inn in Grant County.

$32,355 – Mullenix Commercial Plex

– Mullenix Commercial Plex This funding will be used to purchase and install a 65-kilowatt (kW) solar array. Mullenix Commercial Plex LLC is a family owned commercial facility in Martinsburg. This project will realize $12,357 per year in savings and will replace 82,385 kilowatt hours (kWh) (100 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power six homes.

$31,229 – F & L Electronics

– F & L Electronics This funding will be used to purchase and install a 19-kilowatt (kW) solar array. F & L Electronics is a family-owned electrical part small business. This project will realize $4,195 per year in savings and will replace 62,400 kilowatt hours (kWh) (93 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power five homes.

$30,286 – Samber Mountain Poultry

– Samber Mountain Poultry This funding will be used to purchase and install a 56-kilowatt (kW) solar array. Samber Mountain Poultry is a family-owned poultry farm. This project will realize $3,027 per year in savings and will replace 68,970 kilowatt hours (kWh) (100 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power five homes.

$28,043 – Climate Controlled Storage Plus

– Climate Controlled Storage Plus This funding will be used to purchase and install a 64-kilowatt (kW) solar array. Climate Controlled Storage is a family-owned storage facility near Fairmont. This project will realize $7,974 per year in savings and will replace 73,838 kilowatt hours (kWh) (97percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power six homes.

$19,947 – Direct Answer Inc.

– Direct Answer Inc. This funding will be used to purchase and install an HVAC system. Direct Answer Inc. operates a commercial building in Hampshire County. This project will realize $3,986 per year in savings and will reduce by 28,741 kilowatt hours (kWh) (33 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power two homes.

$19,580 – New Wind Rising Farm

– New Wind Rising Farm This funding will be used to purchase and install a 14-kilowatt (kW) solar array. New Wind Rising Farm is a family-owned cattle and bee farm. This project will realize $3,004 per year in savings and will replace 17,790 kilowatt hours (kWh) (100 percent) per year for a greenhouse and toolshed, which is enough electricity to power one home.

$16,289 – BEK Inc.

– BEK Inc. This funding will be used to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of LED lighting. BEK Inc. is a business that manufacturers bolt and metal fasteners nationwide. This project will realize $13,424 per year in savings, and will replace 134,173 kilowatt hours (kWh) (50 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power 11 homes.

$9,000 – WindyAcres

– WindyAcres This funding will be used to purchase and install a 6.45-kilowatt (kW) solar array. WindyAcres is a family-owned venue rental business. This project will generate 9,228 kilowatt hours (kWh) (100 percent), which is enough electricity to power one home.

USDA Rural Development’s Water and Waste Disposal Technical Assistance and Training Grants Program provides funding to qualified, private nonprofits to identify and evaluate solutions to water and waste problems.

$486,800 – West Virginia University

– West Virginia University This funding will be used to provide free training and customized outreach and technical assistance services to small rural water utilities throughout Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. The primary goal is to help small, rural communities throughout Central Appalachia improve drinking water and wastewater operations and become eligible to obtain financial resources to improve their water infrastructure.

USDA Rural Development’s Rural Community Development Initiative Grants Program provides funding to help non-profit housing and community development organizations, low-income rural communities and federally recognized tribes improve housing and community facilities.

$250,000 – Randolph County Housing Authority

– Randolph County Housing Authority This funding will be used to provide financial and technical assistance through consultant services, training workshops and peer exchanges for groups to share their experiences with one another.

USDA Rural Development’s Housing Preservation Grants Program provides funding to organizations for the repair or rehabilitation of housing owned or occupied by low- and very-low-income rural citizens.

$107,980 – Southern Appalachian Labor School

– Southern Appalachian Labor School This funding will be used to rehabilitate 10 homes for low and very low-income individuals in Fayette, Nicholas, Kanawha and Raleigh counties.

$107,980 – Woodlands Development Group

– Woodlands Development Group This funding will be used to repair and rehabilitate 10 rental homes for low and very low-income individuals in Randolph County.

USDA Rural Development’s Solid Waste Management Grants provides funding to organizations to reduce or eliminate water pollution through improving the planning and management of solid waste sites.