Governor Abbott Appoints McFarland To State Board For Educator Certification

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Michael D. McFarland, Ed.D. to the State Board for Educator Certification for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

Michael D. McFarland, Ed.D. of Crowley has 30 years of experience in public education and is currently the Superintendent of Schools for Crowley Independent School District, where he has served since 2017. Previously, he served as the Superintendent of Schools for Lancaster Independent School District, Assistant Superintendent of Achievement and Pupil Services for Champaign Public Schools in Champaign, Illinois, and Principal for John Tyler High School in Tyler and Foster Middle School in Longview. He is the past President of the National Alliance of Black School Educators, a member and past President of the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, and a former board member of the Texas Association of School Boards Risk Management Fund. He is a member of the American and Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA), Association for Supervision of Curriculum Development, Association of School Business Officials, TASA Future Ready Superintendent Task Force, and the Texas Education Agency Commissioner's Accountability Policy Advisory Committee. Additionally, he is a member of the Baylor University Board of Regents, Crowley Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club, a former member of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and Best Southwest Chamber of Commerce, and a former member of Lions Club. McFarland received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University, a Master of Education from Stephen F. Austin State University, and a Doctor of Education from Baylor University.