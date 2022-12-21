Submit Release
Assets and interests declaration service of CCAC suspends during lunch hours

MACAU, December 21 - Due to the change in the novel coronavirus epidemic situations and adjustment of manpower, the Declaration of Assets and Interests Division of the CCAC suspends its service to the public during lunch hours (1:00pm-2:30pm) from today (21st December) until 30th December.

The CCAC reminds that whoever enters its headquarters, offices and branch offices must wear KN95 masks or those with higher standard at all times, show their Health Code and go through temperature screening. They must also present a negative result of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on the day of entering or proof of a negative result of Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) that remains valid within 24 hours after the day of specimen collection. Those who cannot present the aforesaid result will be required to do a RAT on the spot and may only be allowed to enter the aforesaid premises if the result is negative.

