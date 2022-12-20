Governor Abbott Appoints Miskel To Fifth Court Of Appeals

TEXAS, December 20 - December 20, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Emily Miskel to the Fifth Court of Appeals, Place 13, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until her successor is duly elected and qualified.

Emily Miskel of McKinney is Judge of the 470th Judicial District Court in Collin County, where she has served since 2015. She is board certified in Family Law and Child Welfare Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. She previously served as an Associate Attorney at Thompson & Knight L.L.P., KoonsFuller, P.C., and as an Adjunct Professor of Family Law at the University of North Texas Dallas College of Law. She is the 2020 recipient of the William H. Rehnquist Award for Judicial Excellence. She is the Chair of the Civil Justice Committee of the Texas Judicial Council, a member of the Supreme Court Advisory Committee, Vice-Chair of the Pattern Jury Charge Oversight Committee for the State Bar of Texas, and a council member for the State Bar of Texas Computer & Technology Section. She is a member of the Federalist Society, Eastern District of Texas Bar Association, Collin County Bar Association, Dallas Bar Association, and Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists. She is a Trustee of the Texas Supreme Court Historical Society, Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, Fellow of the Texas Bar College, a Director for the National Center for State Courts, Vice Chair of the Texas Supreme Court Remote Proceedings Task Force, and a Master for the Henderson American Inn of Court. Additionally, she is a member of the Junior League of Collin County’s Community Advisory Panel, former member of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County Gala Committee, former Vice President and Secretary for the Harvard Club of Dallas, and former board member of the DFW Stanford Club. Miskel received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School.