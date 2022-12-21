Buena Vida Furniture Launches Online Retail Website

The company brings affordable, stylish, hand-selected designer furniture pieces to consumers across the United States and Canada.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buena Vida Furniture is pleased to announce the launch of its online retail website that brings stunningly stylish and affordable furniture items to consumers.Buena Vida Furniture Design is an online retailer providing competitive prices on home furniture. The company aims to provide a memorable experience when clients shop its online store by offering quality products with top-rated customer service. At its core, Buena Vida Furniture brings designer selected furniture items that are stylish and affordable - sourcing unique pieces from US, Canada, Mexico, and soon-to-be-Europe, including hand crafted items.In the company’s most recent news, Buena Vida Furniture has officially launched its online store featuring exclusive, designer selected, unique, affordable, and quality craftsmanship items to its customers. Not only that, but the company is also featuring monthly design concepts in collaboration with other designers, including their recent Desert Bliss concept board by Lorenzo and Tracy."I’m thrilled to collaborate with talented designers around the world to bring our customers exclusive design concepts for their homes,” says Khaled, Co-Founder of the company. “Every piece of furniture is carefully selected to create one gorgeous space inspired by colors of nature. We are not adding anything available on the market to our store. Instead, we go through hundreds of items every month and choose the most unique, the highest quality, and most affordable products on behalf of our customers."“We carefully select each piece of furniture, so it adds unique color, design, and utility,” states Lorenzo, the company’s Co-Founder and Designer. “We make the decision on behalf of our customers, whether the product is at an acceptable price point for what it offers or not. I personally love vibrant colors and want to bring that in front of our customers and replace the ordinary pieces commonly available in everyday stores.”Currently, the company is also working on producing its own collection in early 2023 to offer more unique furniture items on the market.Though Buena Vida Furniture is located in British Columbia, the company distributes its highly sought-after pieces to the USA and across Canada via FedEx, UPS, and First-Class Priority Mail. The company is exploring different partnerships with carrier services in order to ship items with higher speed and more care.Currently, Buena Vida Furniture is offering a free, one hour interior design consultation. Customers can reach out via email or phone for more details.For more information about Buena Vida Furniture, or to view its extensive collection of fine furniture, please visit www.buenavidafurniture.com or check out the company’s Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/buenavidafurniture and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/buenavidafurniture About Buena Vida Furniture DesignBuena Vida Furniture was founded by Khaled Abbas and Lorenzo Vezina. Khaled boasts a tech background as software engineer, consultant, and CTO. He has worked on a wide range of projects, including yield management, rich front-end development, supply chain optimization, security, crowdsourcing, AI, and infrastructure. Khaled is an ex-Amazonian in both Vancouver (Canada) and San Francisco. He is passionate about producing aesthetic content and loves working with artists and designers.Lorenzo Pavela is a passionate and talented freelance designer from Montréal, Canada. He brings his knowledge of world architecture, interior and mobilier design to his creations, with contemporary style being his imaginary language of form and perspective. Lorenzo believes in artistic visionary design, treasuring curiosity and freedom, while proposing a purified design, both timeless and Avant–Garde, offered in a harmony of colours and blend of materials that have become his trademark.