COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared Milk and Tree Nuts
- Company Name:
- Falcon Import and Export LLC
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Falcon Import and Export LLC, of Ashburn, Virginia, is recalling Alsultan Sweets branded Baklava because it may contain undeclared milk and wheat, and Alsultan Sweets branded Betefour because it may contain undeclared cashews, pistachios, and almonds. People who have allergies to milk, wheat, and tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. A list of recalled products is listed in the table below.
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Expiration Dates
|Alsultan Sweets
|Baklava
|12.3oz (350 grams)
|629700099929
|02/04/2023
|Alsultan Sweets
|Baklava
|750 grams
|629700099912
|01/19/2023
|Alsultan Sweets
|Betefour
|10.5oz (600 grams)
|6297000999739
|02/04/2023
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that products containing the allergens were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergens. Distribution of the products has been suspended until the labeling is corrected.
Consumers who are allergic to milk, wheat, and tree nuts should not consume. Consumers who have purchased Baklava and Betefour are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 571-276-7183 Monday to Friday 8 AM to 5 PM EST.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Falcon Import and Export LLC
- 571-276-7183