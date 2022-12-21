Kent Hance Chancellor at Texas State Tech University Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on Growing Our Future Podcast

Kent Hance’s Journey From Childhood Farm Spans From FAA to American Politician and Founding Partner at Hance Scarborough, LLP Shares Motto of ‘Dream Big’ - Mission Matters Podcast Agency

Kent Hance is an American politician serving as a U.S. Congressman. He is also the former Chancellor of Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock Texas and the Founding Partner at Hance Scarborough, LLP. He attributes his parents for his strong fundamentals and a hard work ethic. Hance grew up on a farm. In the summer he would plow the wheat fields all day in the summer from seven in the morning to seven at night. “I would dream a lot of dreams because there was nothing else to do, an exciting day was when you saw three or four pick-up trucks pass by and you would wave at them and it would give you something to think about.” recalled Hance. “My motto has always been to dream no little dreams. Dream big dreams!” driving that tractor, he had time to imagine his future possibilities. “I ran punts for touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, ran the 100-yard dash…and I thought about politics,” he emphasized. While some of these daydreams did not come to fruition, “The hard work helped me to get a strong foundation and that was important to me,” Hance added.

Hance was active in vocational agriculture and was a member of the FFA (Future Farmers of America) at Dimmitt High School. Chapter procedures were his specialty and it demanded a focus on details and discipline. His team won one district and one regional. From this experience, he explained that his FAA responsibilities had multiple key areas for young people to focus on. “The two things that you have to remember are details and discipline. All successful people that I have been around all take care of details. If you are hiring someone and you can assess that they can’t take care of details, don’t hire them. They will have a lot of problems. If you want to do anything, you want to do it right,” he said with conviction. Hance stressed that vocational agriculture teaches so many skills and values especially in the area of policy. “FFA helped me a lot…The policy in the FFA creed tells us who we are, what we should do and where we are going. What are we doing for the future?” he concluded.

Hance teaches leadership at TTU but believes in the younger generation and their possibilities to make change. His advice to young future leaders has three areas. “First, work hard at what you do. You’ll know more about what you are doing. Second, listen to people. And third, give people a vision for the future,” he pointed out. But, he also stressed that you need to earn respect and that knowledge is power. “If you have that knowledge of the subject matter and you work hard at it and have a vision…you will be in a good position as a leader… you must also have good credentials as a citizen. If you are going to be a leader, you have to be someone that is admired and respected,” Hance said confidently.

The Texas FFA Foundation’s purpose is to strengthen agricultural education and the Texas FFA program, so each student can develop their potential for personal growth, career success and leadership in a global marketplace.

Learn more about the Texas FFA Foundation at mytexasffa.org.

Hance Scarborough, LLP provides an extensive background in a variety of legal areas, including oil and gas and energy-related law. Additionally, Hance’s legal and regulatory expertise encompasses business/corporations, higher education, city/county government, gaming laws, medicine/pharmaceutical development, nuclear energy, telecommunications, real estate, and taxation.

Learn more about Kent Hance at https://hancescarborough.com/attorneys/kent-r-hance

